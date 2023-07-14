Home
Trending ETFs

DDDRX (Mutual Fund)

DDDRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$383 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DDDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Wealth Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jurgen Wurzer

Fund Description

For the purposes of this section, a reference to the Manager may also include Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (“MIMAK,” or the “Sub-advisor”), with respect to its role as sub-advisor of the Fund.

The Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities (debt and equity), which may include equity securities of large, well-established companies, and debt securities, including high yield, high-risk corporate bonds, investment grade fixed income securities, and US government securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in income-generating equity securities, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). While debt securities may comprise up to 50% of the Fund’s total assets, no more than 45% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in high yield, high-risk debt securities. No more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in any one industry sector nor, as to 75% of the Fund’s total assets, will more than 5% be invested in securities of any one issuer. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign equity and debt securities. The Fund will not, however, invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities of issuers principally located or principally operating in markets of emerging countries.

MIMAK’s dynamic asset-allocation framework will be used to determine the proportion of the Fund’s assets that will be allocated to the various asset classes, based on the market assessment and portfolio risk contribution for such asset classes. The framework is intended to reduce riskier assets in times of market volatility and provide additional downside protection.

It is expected that the proportion of the Fund’s total assets invested in income-generating equity securities and equity equivalent securities (including derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) will vary from 50% to 100% of the Fund’s total assets. The proportion of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities and debt equivalent securities (including derivatives and ETFs) will correspondingly vary from 0% to 50% of the Fund’s total assets. In connection with its dynamic asset-allocation framework, MIMAK will also manage a tactical / completion sleeve and such sleeve will typically vary from 0% to 20% of the Fund’s total assets and primarily hold derivatives and ETFs.

The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and credit default swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; and to manage the Fund’s portfolio characteristics. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; and credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations relating to fixed income securities from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL). The Manager may also permit MIMGL and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) to execute Fund equity security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also permit MIMEL and MIMGL to exercise investment discretion and perform trading for fixed income securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize MIMEL’s or MIMGL’s specialized market knowledge, and the Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. MIMGL is also responsible for managing real estate investment trust securities and other equity asset classes to which the portfolio managers may allocate assets from time to time.

Investment in the Fund does not in any way provide an indication of future performance or a guarantee of positive returns.

Read More

DDDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -8.3% 18.1% 73.00%
1 Yr 1.6% -13.3% 143.9% 73.81%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 10.91%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 51.60%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.1% 9.1% 33.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 23.28%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 19.37%
2020 0.1% -7.5% 11.8% 90.51%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 63.17%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.0% 85.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -11.9% 18.1% 73.13%
1 Yr 1.6% -13.3% 143.9% 73.34%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 11.16%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 41.07%
10 Yr 3.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 42.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 23.28%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 19.51%
2020 0.1% -7.5% 11.8% 90.51%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 56.62%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.2% 44.98%

NAV & Total Return History

DDDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDDRX Category Low Category High DDDRX % Rank
Net Assets 383 M 658 K 207 B 68.03%
Number of Holdings 729 2 15351 17.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.1 M 660 K 48.5 B 79.54%
Weighting of Top 10 17.33% 8.4% 105.0% 94.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 2.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.06%
  3. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  4. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  5. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  6. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  7. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  8. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  9. Merion The Ledges 1.78%
  10. Merion The Ledges 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDRX % Rank
Stocks 		65.84% 0.00% 99.40% 13.92%
Bonds 		22.62% 0.00% 116.75% 92.36%
Convertible Bonds 		6.78% 0.00% 23.84% 4.64%
Other 		1.99% -2.51% 25.19% 14.32%
Cash 		1.81% -16.75% 81.51% 75.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.96% 0.00% 27.92% 11.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDRX % Rank
Technology 		20.20% 0.00% 44.21% 43.91%
Healthcare 		14.86% 0.00% 29.35% 28.86%
Financial Services 		11.44% 0.00% 38.77% 89.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.64% 0.00% 19.36% 37.62%
Consumer Defense 		8.99% 0.00% 19.93% 15.18%
Industrials 		7.94% 0.00% 24.37% 85.64%
Energy 		7.07% 0.00% 85.65% 22.16%
Real Estate 		6.93% 0.00% 65.01% 16.14%
Communication Services 		6.06% 0.00% 23.67% 73.32%
Utilities 		3.73% 0.00% 99.55% 27.50%
Basic Materials 		2.15% 0.00% 33.35% 83.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDRX % Rank
US 		56.54% -1.65% 98.67% 22.24%
Non US 		9.30% 0.00% 37.06% 57.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDRX % Rank
Corporate 		61.91% 0.00% 98.21% 14.05%
Government 		17.57% 0.00% 97.26% 69.58%
Securitized 		13.74% 0.00% 92.13% 58.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.59% 0.14% 100.00% 78.04%
Derivative 		1.19% 0.00% 31.93% 19.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 85.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDRX % Rank
US 		17.98% 0.00% 62.18% 92.50%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 84.73% 34.38%

DDDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 17.63% 21.06%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 80.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

DDDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 343.00% 80.15%

DDDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDDRX Category Low Category High DDDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.36% 0.00% 8.35% 25.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDDRX Category Low Category High DDDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -2.34% 19.41% 51.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jurgen Wurzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2020

1.97

2.0%

Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.

Stefan Löwenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2020

1.97

2.0%

Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).

Aaron Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

