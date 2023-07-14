Home
DCSVX (Mutual Fund)

DCSVX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$78.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Albert

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic, value-oriented, small-capitalization or “small cap” equity securities (common stock) of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its fundamental stock selection process. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using a quantitative stock ranking system combined with a qualitative risk review.

The Sub-Adviser generally buys securities of small cap companies that are ranked highest by the model and pass the risk review. It generally sells securities when higher ranked or more compelling investments are identified. Although a “total return” investment objective typically entails both capital appreciation and income, the Fund emphasizes capital appreciation, but will capture some income through dividends and interest from cash investments.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DCSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -10.6% 21.3% 71.37%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.4% 28.1% 88.94%
3 Yr 6.0%* -15.7% 112.5% 87.30%
5 Yr -4.4%* -24.5% 42.5% 77.21%
10 Yr -1.2%* -21.2% 23.2% 70.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -36.7% 212.9% 80.04%
2021 7.3% -38.4% 60.6% 64.69%
2020 -1.3% -9.3% 66.8% 81.86%
2019 4.7% -5.9% 7.6% 41.85%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 54.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -12.9% 21.3% 68.33%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.4% 46.4% 85.71%
3 Yr 6.0%* -15.7% 112.5% 87.30%
5 Yr -1.5%* -19.0% 42.5% 63.05%
10 Yr 3.3%* -10.1% 23.2% 56.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -36.7% 212.9% 80.04%
2021 7.3% -38.4% 60.6% 64.69%
2020 -1.3% -7.6% 66.8% 81.86%
2019 4.7% -5.9% 7.6% 41.85%
2018 -2.5% -12.3% -1.2% 11.03%

NAV & Total Return History

DCSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCSVX Category Low Category High DCSVX % Rank
Net Assets 78.6 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 82.47%
Number of Holdings 97 10 1551 54.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 11 M 812 K 2.82 B 85.34%
Weighting of Top 10 14.88% 4.8% 95.7% 65.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mr. Cooper Group Inc 2.05%
  2. Matador Resources Co 2.00%
  3. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 1.77%
  4. Matson Inc 1.76%
  5. Mueller Industries Inc 1.72%
  6. At Home Group Inc 1.69%
  7. Cabot Corp 1.68%
  8. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc 1.62%
  9. Alcoa Corp 1.56%
  10. Liberty Energy Inc 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCSVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 14.38% 100.16% 29.54%
Cash 		0.67% -52.43% 47.85% 70.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 4.60%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 4.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 1.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 2.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.33% 0.00% 35.71% 42.60%
Real Estate 		14.77% 0.00% 44.41% 2.65%
Industrials 		13.04% 0.65% 48.61% 87.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.35% 0.00% 51.62% 61.81%
Energy 		9.81% 0.00% 29.42% 26.71%
Healthcare 		8.24% 0.00% 25.76% 22.96%
Technology 		6.54% 0.00% 34.03% 83.66%
Utilities 		5.31% 0.00% 13.86% 15.23%
Consumer Defense 		4.94% 0.00% 13.22% 31.35%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 67.30% 94.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 90.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCSVX % Rank
US 		99.33% 11.42% 100.16% 3.94%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 91.68%

DCSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.05% 37.36% 13.22%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 54.01%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 31.62%

Sales Fees

DCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 7.00% 252.00% 85.54%

DCSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCSVX Category Low Category High DCSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 27.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCSVX Category Low Category High DCSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -1.43% 4.13% 88.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Albert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

John Albert, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Piermont Group at ZCM, primarily focused on updating and maintaining the proprietary quantitative models. Prior to joining the firm, John was a founding member of Piermont Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. John has also held roles at Asset Consulting Group, SLP Capital, LLC, and the Financial Valuation Group at Arthur Andersen LLP. He has over 20 years of investment experience and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. John earned a B.A. in Accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kevin Finn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Kevin Finn, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Piermont Group at ZCM, primarily focused on updating and maintaining the proprietary quantitative models. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was a founding member of Piermont Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. He also held positions at Asset Consulting Group and Conning Asset Management. He has over 20 years of investment experience and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Kevin holds a BSBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Kevin currently serves on the Investment Committee of the St. Louis Public Library Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

