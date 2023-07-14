The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic, value-oriented, small-capitalization or “small cap” equity securities (common stock) of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its fundamental stock selection process. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using a quantitative stock ranking system combined with a qualitative risk review.

The Sub-Adviser generally buys securities of small cap companies that are ranked highest by the model and pass the risk review. It generally sells securities when higher ranked or more compelling investments are identified. Although a “total return” investment objective typically entails both capital appreciation and income, the Fund emphasizes capital appreciation, but will capture some income through dividends and interest from cash investments.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.