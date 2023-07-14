Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$78.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic, value-oriented, small-capitalization or “small cap” equity securities (common stock) of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its fundamental stock selection process. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using a quantitative stock ranking system combined with a qualitative risk review.
The Sub-Adviser generally buys securities of small cap companies that are ranked highest by the model and pass the risk review. It generally sells securities when higher ranked or more compelling investments are identified. Although a “total return” investment objective typically entails both capital appreciation and income, the Fund emphasizes capital appreciation, but will capture some income through dividends and interest from cash investments.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DNSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|62.47%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|80.26%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|79.21%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|61.76%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|39.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|65.19%
|2021
|8.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|55.13%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|80.93%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|32.85%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|37.59%
|Period
|DNSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|59.87%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|76.19%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|78.75%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|48.52%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|40.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|65.19%
|2021
|8.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|55.13%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|80.93%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|32.85%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|7.27%
|DNSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.6 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|82.68%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|10
|1551
|54.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|85.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.88%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|65.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.33%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|29.76%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|71.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|13.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|12.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|10.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|11.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.33%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|42.83%
|Real Estate
|14.77%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|2.87%
|Industrials
|13.04%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|87.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.35%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|62.03%
|Energy
|9.81%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|26.93%
|Healthcare
|8.24%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|23.18%
|Technology
|6.54%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|83.89%
|Utilities
|5.31%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|15.45%
|Consumer Defense
|4.94%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|31.57%
|Basic Materials
|2.67%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|94.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|92.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNSVX % Rank
|US
|99.33%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|4.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|92.34%
|DNSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|63.00%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|36.75%
|DNSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DNSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|85.79%
|DNSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|35.42%
|DNSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DNSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|32.74%
|DNSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
John Albert, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Piermont Group at ZCM, primarily focused on updating and maintaining the proprietary quantitative models. Prior to joining the firm, John was a founding member of Piermont Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. John has also held roles at Asset Consulting Group, SLP Capital, LLC, and the Financial Valuation Group at Arthur Andersen LLP. He has over 20 years of investment experience and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. John earned a B.A. in Accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Kevin Finn, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Piermont Group at ZCM, primarily focused on updating and maintaining the proprietary quantitative models. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was a founding member of Piermont Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. He also held positions at Asset Consulting Group and Conning Asset Management. He has over 20 years of investment experience and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Kevin holds a BSBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Kevin currently serves on the Investment Committee of the St. Louis Public Library Foundation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...