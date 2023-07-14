Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal and California personal state income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.
The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the bonds held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.
The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors and securities based on their apparent relative values. The fund seeks to invest in several different sectors, and does not seek to overweight any particular sector but may do so depending on each sector's relative value at a given time.
A rigorous sell discipline is employed to continuously evaluate all fund holdings. Current holdings may become sell candidates if creditworthiness is deteriorating, if bonds with better risk and return characteristics become available, or if the holding no longer meets the portfolio managers' strategic or structural objectives.
Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal and California state income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to these taxes.
|Period
|DCAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|32.13%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|52.09%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|80.78%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|90.37%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|78.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|68.81%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|54.14%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|71.59%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|56.05%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|88.27%
|DCAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|696 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|38.78%
|Number of Holdings
|220
|1
|14000
|55.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|37.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.09%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|54.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAYX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|22.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|69.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|67.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|67.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|67.81%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|86.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAYX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|13.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|67.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|96.05%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|68.39%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|73.33%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|70.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAYX % Rank
|US
|99.11%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|21.73%
|Non US
|0.89%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|51.83%
|DCAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|48.85%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|97.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|DCAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.84%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|20.78%
|DCAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.40%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|41.06%
|DCAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|14.98%
|DCAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2009
12.48
12.5%
Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2012
10.32
10.3%
Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
