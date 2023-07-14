Home
BNY MellonCalifornia AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
DCMIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.36 +0.01 +0.08%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DRCAX) Primary C (DCACX) A (DCAAX) Inst (DCMIX) Inst (DCAYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$696 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.84%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY MellonCalifornia AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Burger

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal and California personal state income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the bonds held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors and securities based on their apparent relative values. The fund seeks to invest in several different sectors, and does not seek to overweight any particular sector but may do so depending on each sector's relative value at a given time.

A rigorous sell discipline is employed to continuously evaluate all fund holdings. Current holdings may become sell candidates if creditworthiness is deteriorating, if bonds with better risk and return characteristics become available, or if the holding no longer meets the portfolio managers' strategic or structural objectives.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal and California state income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to these taxes.

DCMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.08%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 52.03%
3 Yr -3.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 80.72%
5 Yr -2.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 90.30%
10 Yr -0.9%* -5.4% 14.1% 78.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -76.8% 4.7% 69.28%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 53.97%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 68.88%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 55.98%
2018 -0.7% -30.0% 2.1% 88.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.19%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 48.75%
3 Yr -3.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 81.04%
5 Yr -2.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 90.68%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.4% 14.1% 75.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -76.8% 4.7% 69.22%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 53.97%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 68.82%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 57.25%
2018 -0.7% -30.0% 2.1% 88.34%

NAV & Total Return History

DCMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCMIX Category Low Category High DCMIX % Rank
Net Assets 696 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 38.71%
Number of Holdings 220 1 14000 55.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -317 M 8.64 B 37.25%
Weighting of Top 10 16.09% 2.4% 101.7% 54.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT ARPTS REV 5% 2.65%
  2. CALIFORNIA ST 5.25% 2.36%
  3. PALOMAR CALIF CMNTY COLLEGE DIST 0% 2.16%
  4. ABAG FIN AUTH FOR NONPROFIT CORPS CALIF REV 5% 1.95%
  5. CALIFORNIA ST 5.25% 1.77%
  6. CALIFORNIA CMNTY CHOICE FING AUTH CLEAN ENERGY PROJ REV 4% 1.53%
  7. SAN FRANCISCO CALIF CITY & CNTY ARPTS COMMN INTL ARPT REV 5% 1.52%
  8. UNIV CALIF REGTS MED CTR POOLED REV 5% 1.47%
  9. SAN DIEGO CNTY CALIF REGL TRANSN COMMN SALES TAX REV 5% 1.36%
  10. UNIVERSITY CALIF REVS 5% 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMIX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 22.46%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 67.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 66.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 66.24%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 86.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMIX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 12.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 66.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 95.76%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 66.82%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 71.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 68.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMIX % Rank
US 		99.11% 37.86% 142.23% 21.67%
Non US 		0.89% 0.00% 62.14% 51.77%

DCMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.02% 6.50% 47.85%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 96.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.84% 0.00% 283.00% 20.71%

DCMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCMIX Category Low Category High DCMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.64% 0.00% 4.45% 33.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCMIX Category Low Category High DCMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.59% -0.53% 5.33% 15.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2009

12.48

12.5%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2012

10.32

10.3%

Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

