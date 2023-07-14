Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$303 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund invests in a diversified mix of stocks and fixed-income securities. The fund's portfolio managers select securities for the fund that, in their judgment, will result in the highest total return consistent with preservation of principal. The mix of stocks and bonds varies from time to time, but normally the fund allocates between 25% and 50% of its assets to fixed-income securities and between 75% to 50% of its assets to equities. The fund's investment adviser allocates the fund's assets among its equity portfolio managers and fixed-income portfolio managers, based on an assessment of the relative return and risk of each asset class, analyzing several factors, including general economic conditions, anticipated future changes in interest rates and the outlook for stocks generally.
In seeking to achieve a high relative risk-adjusted return on the fund's equity investments, the equity portfolio managers create a broadly diversified equity portfolio for the fund that includes a blend of growth stocks and value stocks. Stock
selection is made through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign equity securities.
The fixed-income portion of the fund's portfolio may include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), asset-backed securities, convertible securities, municipal obligations, zero coupon bonds and money market instruments. The fund invests principally in securities that, when purchased, are rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or are the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, and in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, including Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). The fund has no limit with respect to its portfolio maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.
|Period
|DBORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|9.36%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|11.67%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|53.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|61.53%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|40.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|DBORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|72.04%
|2021
|1.0%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|72.45%
|2020
|2.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|64.16%
|2019
|3.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|27.40%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|70.69%
|Period
|DBORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|9.36%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|11.37%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|53.60%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|41.98%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|23.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|DBORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|72.04%
|2021
|1.0%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|72.45%
|2020
|2.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|64.16%
|2019
|3.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|27.40%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|9.40%
|DBORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|303 M
|658 K
|207 B
|71.45%
|Number of Holdings
|556
|2
|15351
|25.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.5 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|78.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.33%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|87.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBORX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.49%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|24.01%
|Bonds
|33.97%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|49.39%
|Cash
|2.10%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|71.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.44%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|57.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|72.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|63.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBORX % Rank
|Technology
|23.70%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|17.10%
|Healthcare
|19.99%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|4.92%
|Financial Services
|15.39%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|40.22%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|47.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.94%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|65.53%
|Energy
|6.88%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|24.08%
|Communication Services
|6.52%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|62.65%
|Utilities
|4.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|25.85%
|Basic Materials
|2.03%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|84.54%
|Consumer Defense
|1.76%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|94.53%
|Real Estate
|0.52%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|89.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBORX % Rank
|US
|57.47%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|19.37%
|Non US
|6.02%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|65.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBORX % Rank
|Corporate
|31.53%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|44.88%
|Securitized
|31.03%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|11.32%
|Government
|30.29%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|48.84%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.57%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|78.31%
|Municipal
|1.58%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|9.96%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|47.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBORX % Rank
|US
|31.54%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|38.47%
|Non US
|2.43%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|69.17%
|DBORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|40.45%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|89.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|DBORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DBORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DBORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.60%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|78.24%
|DBORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|71.79%
|DBORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|DBORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|82.54%
|DBORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.771
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2008
14.18
14.2%
David R. Bowser, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager David is a senior portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Sector team. He is responsible for managing multi-sector Core and Core Plus portfolios. David was previously a US select credit portfolio manager and investment-grade credit sector strategist. His previous portfolio management responsibilities involved managing custom investment grade and high yield credit portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, David spent seven years as an investment grade and high yield credit analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. David has been in the investment industry since 1987. David obtained an MBA from Boston University and a BA from Rollins College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2015
6.45
6.5%
John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2016
5.73
5.7%
Jim is Newton’s deputy chief investment officer of equity. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity, International Equity, International Small Cap Equity and Global Healthcare REIT strategies. Jim has been the lead portfolio manager on the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Global Healthcare REITs strategies since their inceptions in 2011 and 2015 respectively, engineering both outcome-oriented income strategies to provide exposure to distinct themes in a risk-aware framework.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2018
3.56
3.6%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2018
3.56
3.6%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Matt is a member of Newton’s equity research team. Matt is responsible for covering the healthcare sector, specifically biopharmaceutical and medical-technology companies, and managing portfolios in the Smart Cures Innovation strategy. Matt joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Matt was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Matt served as a portfolio manager and analyst covering the healthcare sector at Balyasny Asset Management. Prior to that, he managed global long/short equity healthcare hedge funds and covered the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare services industries at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. Prior to joining the investment industry, Matt was a senior research scientist at SmithKline Beecham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
