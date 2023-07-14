To pursue its goal, the fund invests in a diversified mix of stocks and fixed-income securities. The fund's portfolio managers select securities for the fund that, in their judgment, will result in the highest total return consistent with preservation of principal. The mix of stocks and bonds varies from time to time, but normally the fund allocates between 25% and 50% of its assets to fixed-income securities and between 75% to 50% of its assets to equities. The fund's investment adviser allocates the fund's assets among its equity portfolio managers and fixed-income portfolio managers, based on an assessment of the relative return and risk of each asset class, analyzing several factors, including general economic conditions, anticipated future changes in interest rates and the outlook for stocks generally.

In seeking to achieve a high relative risk-adjusted return on the fund's equity investments, the equity portfolio managers create a broadly diversified equity portfolio for the fund that includes a blend of growth stocks and value stocks. Stock

selection is made through extensive quantitative and fundamental research. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign equity securities.

The fixed-income portion of the fund's portfolio may include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), asset-backed securities, convertible securities, municipal obligations, zero coupon bonds and money market instruments. The fund invests principally in securities that, when purchased, are rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or are the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, and in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, including Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). The fund has no limit with respect to its portfolio maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.