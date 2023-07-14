To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap and mid-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2500TM Growth Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $35.031 billion.

The fund's portfolio managers employ a growth-oriented investment style in managing the fund's portfolio, which means the portfolio managers seek to identify those small-cap and mid-cap companies which are experiencing or are expected to experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio managers focus on high quality companies and individual stock selection, instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best, and select stocks by:

●Using fundamental research to identify and follow companies considered to have attractive characteristics, such as strong business and competitive positions, solid cash flows and balance sheets, high quality management and high sustainable growth; and

●Investing in a company when the portfolio managers' research indicates that the company will experience accelerating revenues and expanding operating margins, which may lead to rising estimate trends and favorable earnings surprises.

The fund's investment strategy may lead it to emphasize certain sectors, such as information technology, communication services, health care, consumer discretionary and industrials.