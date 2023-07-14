Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$2.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 37.29%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap and mid-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2500TM Growth Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $35.031 billion.
The fund's portfolio managers employ a growth-oriented investment style in managing the fund's portfolio, which means the portfolio managers seek to identify those small-cap and mid-cap companies which are experiencing or are expected to experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio managers focus on high quality companies and individual stock selection, instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best, and select stocks by:
●Using fundamental research to identify and follow companies considered to have attractive characteristics, such as strong business and competitive positions, solid cash flows and balance sheets, high quality management and high sustainable growth; and
●Investing in a company when the portfolio managers' research indicates that the company will experience accelerating revenues and expanding operating margins, which may lead to rising estimate trends and favorable earnings surprises.
The fund's investment strategy may lead it to emphasize certain sectors, such as information technology, communication services, health care, consumer discretionary and industrials.
|Period
|DBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|82.62%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|60.46%
|3 Yr
|-9.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|79.93%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|47.84%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|47.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|DBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|68.75%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|82.35%
|2020
|14.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|12.57%
|2019
|8.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|4.70%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|31.08%
|Period
|DBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|79.26%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|57.27%
|3 Yr
|-9.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|80.07%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|51.59%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|39.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|DBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|68.75%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|82.35%
|2020
|14.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|12.57%
|2019
|8.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|4.70%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|51.74%
|DBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.99 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|25.18%
|Number of Holdings
|272
|20
|3702
|7.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|894 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|28.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.58%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|45.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|20.74%
|Other
|0.39%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|10.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|60.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|58.16%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|93.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|59.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBMCX % Rank
|Technology
|28.02%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|67.91%
|Healthcare
|26.04%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|8.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.58%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|47.87%
|Industrials
|9.65%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|83.87%
|Consumer Defense
|5.09%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|11.17%
|Energy
|5.06%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|14.54%
|Communication Services
|4.73%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|19.68%
|Financial Services
|4.04%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|76.24%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|65.96%
|Basic Materials
|1.17%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|67.91%
|Utilities
|0.10%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|22.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBMCX % Rank
|US
|97.13%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|22.16%
|Non US
|2.48%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|60.11%
|DBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|16.76%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|2.08%
|DBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|62.90%
|DBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.29%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|43.48%
|DBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|61.88%
|DBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.54%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|94.42%
|DBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2005
16.68
16.7%
Todd is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Todd is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap team. He has worked on these strategies since inception and he currently covers the commodities, capital goods and consumer sectors. Todd joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Todd was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Todd served as a portfolio manager and analyst at Fleet Investment Advisors. Todd has a BS from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He received his CFA designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation. Earlier roles included head of equity, active equity chief investment officer, and senior portfolio manager at Mellon and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, John served as president and chair of the investment committee at Seaward Management. Before Seaward Management, John was the founder and chief investment officer of JP3 Capital Management LLC. Prior to JP3, he spent 15 years at Fidelity Investments in various portfolio manager and research roles. John has a BS and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...