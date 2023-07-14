Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Yield Enhancement Strategy Fund

DABKX | Fund

$10.94

$264 M

5.05%

$0.55

0.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$264 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.58%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNY Mellon Yield Enhancement Strategy Fund

DABKX | Fund

$10.94

$264 M

5.05%

$0.55

0.11%

DABKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Yield Enhancement Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets across fixed-income investment strategies. The fund is designed to complement and diversify traditional bond portfolios. The fund normally allocates its assets among other investment companies (the underlying funds) that employ various fixed-income investment strategies, including those focusing on domestic and foreign corporate bonds, high yield securities ("junk" bonds), senior loans, emerging markets debt, municipal securities and Treasury and other inflation-protected securities (TIPS). Underlying funds may include other funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The fund generally will allocate its assets to other funds managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser), and will allocate its assets to unaffiliated funds generally when the desired economic exposure to a particular fixed-income investment strategy is not available through a fund managed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the fund's investment adviser, or its affiliates or for diversification purposes.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective—high current income—by allocating its assets across fixed-income investment strategies with the goal of enhancing yield. The fund uses a "fund of funds" approach by investing in underlying funds. The fund currently intends to allocate its assets among underlying funds that employ the following investment strategies: corporate fixed-income securities strategies; high yield securities strategies; floating rate securities strategies; emerging markets debt strategies; municipal securities strategies; TIPS strategies; or opportunistic fixed-income strategies. With respect to each strategy, the fund currently intends to allocate up to 40% of its assets.

BNYM Investment Adviser determines the fund's asset allocation to the fixed-income investment strategies and sets the investment ranges using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its economic and financial markets outlook. Underlying funds are selected based on their investment objectives and management policies, investment strategies and portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the fund's investment strategies and the investment ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate, based on its assessment of economic and financial markets, without prior notice to shareholders.

The composition of the fund's investment portfolio will vary over time, based on its use of and exposure to various fixed-income investment strategies in which the underlying funds invest. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in the securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, securities of issuers of any market capitalization, and high yield securities. The fixed-income securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest include bonds, debentures, notes (including structured notes and other structured investments), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, preferred stocks and money market instruments. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, including senior secured floating rate loans, second lien loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinated loans and debt obligations. The securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest may be issued by U.S. and foreign corporations or entities; U.S. and foreign banks; the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises; state and municipal governments; and foreign governments and their political subdivisions and Brady bonds. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.

The fund, through underlying funds, may invest significantly in high yield securities. Such securities are rated, at the time of investment, below investment grade (i.e., below BBB- or Baa3) by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the underlying fund's investment adviser.

Certain underlying funds may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a security or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a security's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential. There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio.

Certain underlying funds may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, to manage effective maturity or duration, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the underlying fund. The derivative instruments in which certain underlying funds may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), contracts for difference, forward contracts, swap agreements (including interest rate and credit default swap agreements), options on swap agreements, and other derivative instruments. To enhance current income, certain underlying funds may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the underlying fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed upon price. Certain underlying funds also may make forward commitments in which the underlying fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at an agreed upon price.

Read More

DABKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DABKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -7.2% 18.1% 21.24%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.7% 21.2% 32.54%
3 Yr -3.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 47.56%
5 Yr -2.1%* -29.7% 29.3% 44.18%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DABKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 49.14%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 33.93%
2020 0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 57.78%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 47.31%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 0.7% 38.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DABKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -11.7% 18.1% 20.39%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.7% 38.5% 31.36%
3 Yr -3.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 47.79%
5 Yr -1.5%* -29.7% 30.1% 35.39%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DABKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 49.14%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 33.93%
2020 0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 57.78%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 40.73%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 12.05%

NAV & Total Return History

DABKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DABKX Category Low Category High DABKX % Rank
Net Assets 264 M 100 124 B 65.67%
Number of Holdings 6 2 8175 96.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 256 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 34.59%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 4.3% 105.0% 0.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities M 37.18%
  2. BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Y 22.45%
  3. BNY Mellon High Yield - I 14.31%
  4. BNY Mellon Corporate Bond M 11.15%
  5. BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Inc - Y 10.59%
  6. TCW Emerging Markets Income I 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DABKX % Rank
Bonds 		94.44% -150.81% 180.51% 25.15%
Cash 		3.85% -261.12% 258.91% 66.28%
Convertible Bonds 		1.52% 0.00% 33.50% 45.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 13.21% 40.70%
Stocks 		0.01% -38.22% 261.12% 64.97%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 41.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DABKX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		63.99% 0.00% 99.97% 2.83%
Communication Services 		36.01% 0.00% 100.00% 4.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.39%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 41.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.87%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.90%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 52.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DABKX % Rank
US 		0.01% -40.06% 261.12% 56.98%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 44.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DABKX % Rank
Corporate 		44.86% 0.00% 97.25% 40.73%
Municipal 		33.51% 0.00% 54.26% 0.73%
Derivative 		9.83% -0.52% 72.98% 23.91%
Government 		7.15% 0.00% 99.43% 62.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.38% 0.00% 100.00% 77.41%
Securitized 		1.27% 0.00% 99.65% 85.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DABKX % Rank
US 		73.24% -151.11% 194.51% 37.50%
Non US 		21.20% -136.75% 104.82% 40.70%

DABKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DABKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 26.65% 99.41%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.29% 0.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DABKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DABKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DABKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.58% 0.00% 632.00% 1.88%

DABKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DABKX Category Low Category High DABKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.05% 0.00% 15.93% 48.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DABKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DABKX Category Low Category High DABKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.23% -1.55% 11.51% 39.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DABKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

DABKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

