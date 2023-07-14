Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$264 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.58%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets across fixed-income investment strategies. The fund is designed to complement and diversify traditional bond portfolios. The fund normally allocates its assets among other investment companies (the underlying funds) that employ various fixed-income investment strategies, including those focusing on domestic and foreign corporate bonds, high yield securities ("junk" bonds), senior loans, emerging markets debt, municipal securities and Treasury and other inflation-protected securities (TIPS). Underlying funds may include other funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The fund generally will allocate its assets to other funds managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser), and will allocate its assets to unaffiliated funds generally when the desired economic exposure to a particular fixed-income investment strategy is not available through a fund managed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the fund's investment adviser, or its affiliates or for diversification purposes.
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective—high current income—by allocating its assets across fixed-income investment strategies with the goal of enhancing yield. The fund uses a "fund of funds" approach by investing in underlying funds. The fund currently intends to allocate its assets among underlying funds that employ the following investment strategies: corporate fixed-income securities strategies; high yield securities strategies; floating rate securities strategies; emerging markets debt strategies; municipal securities strategies; TIPS strategies; or opportunistic fixed-income strategies. With respect to each strategy, the fund currently intends to allocate up to 40% of its assets.
BNYM Investment Adviser determines the fund's asset allocation to the fixed-income investment strategies and sets the investment ranges using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its economic and financial markets outlook. Underlying funds are selected based on their investment objectives and management policies, investment strategies and portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the fund's investment strategies and the investment ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate, based on its assessment of economic and financial markets, without prior notice to shareholders.
The composition of the fund's investment portfolio will vary over time, based on its use of and exposure to various fixed-income investment strategies in which the underlying funds invest. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in the securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, securities of issuers of any market capitalization, and high yield securities. The fixed-income securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest include bonds, debentures, notes (including structured notes and other structured investments), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, preferred stocks and money market instruments. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, including senior secured floating rate loans, second lien loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinated loans and debt obligations. The securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest may be issued by U.S. and foreign corporations or entities; U.S. and foreign banks; the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises; state and municipal governments; and foreign governments and their political subdivisions and Brady bonds. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.
The fund, through underlying funds, may invest significantly in high yield securities. Such securities are rated, at the time of investment, below investment grade (i.e., below BBB- or Baa3) by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the underlying fund's investment adviser.
Certain underlying funds may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a security or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a security's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential. There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio.
Certain underlying funds may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, to manage effective maturity or duration, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the underlying fund. The derivative instruments in which certain underlying funds may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), contracts for difference, forward contracts, swap agreements (including interest rate and credit default swap agreements), options on swap agreements, and other derivative instruments. To enhance current income, certain underlying funds may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the underlying fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed upon price. Certain underlying funds also may make forward commitments in which the underlying fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at an agreed upon price.
|Period
|DABJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|17.16%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|32.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|46.93%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|43.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DABJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|49.42%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|34.08%
|2020
|0.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|57.62%
|2019
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|47.14%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|39.58%
|Period
|DABJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|16.60%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|31.50%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|47.32%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|34.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DABJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|49.42%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|34.08%
|2020
|0.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|57.62%
|2019
|1.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|40.38%
|2018
|0.0%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|12.81%
|DABJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DABJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|264 M
|100
|124 B
|65.82%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|8175
|96.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|256 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|34.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|1.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DABJX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.44%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|25.29%
|Cash
|3.85%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|66.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.52%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|45.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|40.84%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|65.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|62.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DABJX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|63.99%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|3.08%
|Communication Services
|36.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.47%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|66.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.61%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.87%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|74.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DABJX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|57.99%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|67.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DABJX % Rank
|Corporate
|44.86%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|40.88%
|Municipal
|33.51%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|0.88%
|Derivative
|9.83%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|24.34%
|Government
|7.15%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|63.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.55%
|Securitized
|1.27%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|85.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DABJX % Rank
|US
|73.24%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|37.65%
|Non US
|21.20%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|40.84%
|DABJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|99.56%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|0.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DABJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DABJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DABJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.58%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|2.05%
|DABJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DABJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.09%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|47.19%
|DABJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DABJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DABJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.33%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|36.42%
|DABJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
