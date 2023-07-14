To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets across fixed-income investment strategies. The fund is designed to complement and diversify traditional bond portfolios. The fund normally allocates its assets among other investment companies (the underlying funds) that employ various fixed-income investment strategies, including those focusing on domestic and foreign corporate bonds, high yield securities ("junk" bonds), senior loans, emerging markets debt, municipal securities and Treasury and other inflation-protected securities (TIPS). Underlying funds may include other funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The fund generally will allocate its assets to other funds managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser), and will allocate its assets to unaffiliated funds generally when the desired economic exposure to a particular fixed-income investment strategy is not available through a fund managed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the fund's investment adviser, or its affiliates or for diversification purposes.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective—high current income—by allocating its assets across fixed-income investment strategies with the goal of enhancing yield. The fund uses a "fund of funds" approach by investing in underlying funds. The fund currently intends to allocate its assets among underlying funds that employ the following investment strategies: corporate fixed-income securities strategies; high yield securities strategies; floating rate securities strategies; emerging markets debt strategies; municipal securities strategies; TIPS strategies; or opportunistic fixed-income strategies. With respect to each strategy, the fund currently intends to allocate up to 40% of its assets.

BNYM Investment Adviser determines the fund's asset allocation to the fixed-income investment strategies and sets the investment ranges using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its economic and financial markets outlook. Underlying funds are selected based on their investment objectives and management policies, investment strategies and portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the fund's investment strategies and the investment ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate, based on its assessment of economic and financial markets, without prior notice to shareholders.

The composition of the fund's investment portfolio will vary over time, based on its use of and exposure to various fixed-income investment strategies in which the underlying funds invest. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in the securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, securities of issuers of any market capitalization, and high yield securities. The fixed-income securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest include bonds, debentures, notes (including structured notes and other structured investments), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, preferred stocks and money market instruments. The fund, through underlying funds, may invest in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, including senior secured floating rate loans, second lien loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinated loans and debt obligations. The securities in which the fund, through underlying funds, may invest may be issued by U.S. and foreign corporations or entities; U.S. and foreign banks; the U.S. government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises; state and municipal governments; and foreign governments and their political subdivisions and Brady bonds. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.

The fund, through underlying funds, may invest significantly in high yield securities. Such securities are rated, at the time of investment, below investment grade (i.e., below BBB- or Baa3) by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the underlying fund's investment adviser.

Certain underlying funds may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a security or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a security's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential. There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio.

Certain underlying funds may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, to manage effective maturity or duration, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the underlying fund. The derivative instruments in which certain underlying funds may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), contracts for difference, forward contracts, swap agreements (including interest rate and credit default swap agreements), options on swap agreements, and other derivative instruments. To enhance current income, certain underlying funds may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the underlying fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed upon price. Certain underlying funds also may make forward commitments in which the underlying fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at an agreed upon price.