Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$499 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.7%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load 3.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, high-risk bonds, also known as “junk” bonds (“80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in high-yield, high-risk bonds with varying maturities, including distressed securities that are in default, which are rated lower than investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)). For purposes of ratings restrictions, the average of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch is used. The Fund’s duration and maturity is managed tactically based on the investment adviser’s outlook for the fixed-income markets. For its investments, the Fund seeks to identify high-yield bonds of companies that have the ability to make timely payments of principal and interest. Using fundamental credit analysis of companies, the Fund seeks to invest in companies whose financial condition gives them greater value relative to other companies in the high-yield market, providing the further potential for capital appreciation. Consequently, capital appreciation is a secondary objective of the Fund.
The Fund also may invest in trust preferred securities, taxable municipal obligations and loans. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign debt securities. Foreign debt securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in investment grade bonds (i.e., bonds rated Baa or higher by Moody’s or BBB or higher by S&P).
The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to seek to hedge against the decline in the value of currencies in which its portfolio holdings are denominated against the U.S. dollar. The portfolio managers generally seek to hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure back to U.S. dollars, though the Fund may at any time have exposure to foreign currency.
The Fund may invest in asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) that represent interests in pools of mortgage loans (MBS) or other assets (ABS) assembled for sale to investors by various U.S. governmental agencies, government-related organizations and private issuers. MBS may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in MBS and up to 10% of its net assets in ABS.
Under certain market conditions, the Fund may opportunistically use a hedging technique that includes the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts (which are a type of derivative instrument) to manage the duration of the Fund and hedge interest rate risk. The Fund may invest in money market instruments. The Fund may also lend its securities.
The investment adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund. Although the investment adviser considers security ratings when making investment decisions, it performs its own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and does not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. In conjunction with its financial analysis, investment decisions are made in consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation strategies in their management of the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria. The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading. The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions.
Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to this Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CYBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|58.33%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|64.33%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|68.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|41.78%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|64.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|CYBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|43.11%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|77.42%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.28%
|2019
|1.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|60.85%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|28.03%
|Period
|CYBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|54.39%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|58.69%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|68.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|25.38%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|19.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|CYBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|41.63%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|77.27%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.28%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|59.54%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|13.67%
|CYBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|499 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|50.22%
|Number of Holdings
|398
|2
|2736
|41.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.1 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|67.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.67%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|85.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.26%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|50.00%
|Cash
|3.84%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|37.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.89%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|15.37%
|Stocks
|0.51%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|40.82%
|Other
|0.30%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|13.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.21%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|89.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Utilities
|64.93%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|35.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.41%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|41.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|32.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|31.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|59.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYBAX % Rank
|US
|0.33%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|41.43%
|Non US
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|14.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.12%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|41.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.88%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|42.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|38.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|55.13%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|24.34%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|45.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CYBAX % Rank
|US
|81.56%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|44.22%
|Non US
|12.70%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|50.07%
|CYBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|46.46%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|64.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|61.81%
|CYBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|75.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CYBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|2.04%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CYBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|19.84%
|CYBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.26%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|75.40%
|CYBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CYBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CYBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.95%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|72.69%
|CYBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.088
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.089
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.083
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.092
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.088
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.087
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.092
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.089
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.090
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.088
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.098
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.110
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.097
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.097
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.098
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.095
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.098
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.099
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.101
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.131
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.135
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.101
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.109
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.108
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.105
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2013
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2013
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2012
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2012
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2011
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2011
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2011
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2011
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2010
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2010
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2009
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Raphael Leeman is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and credit analyst on Eaton Vance's high-yield team. He is responsible for providing research coverage on the automotive/auto parts, cable/ broadcasting, equipment rental and transportation industries. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Raphael began his career in the investment management industry in 2003. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was a senior research analyst with Evergreen Investments. Raphael earned a B.A., with honors, in economics from Oberlin College and an MBA from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 18, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Stephen Concannon is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of high yield and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s high-yield strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Steve began his career in the investment management industry in 1993. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was a research analyst for Wellington Management. Steve earned a B.A. from Bates College. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...