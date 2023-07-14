Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, high-risk bonds, also known as “junk” bonds (“80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in high-yield, high-risk bonds with varying maturities, including distressed securities that are in default, which are rated lower than investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)). For purposes of ratings restrictions, the average of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch is used. The Fund’s duration and maturity is managed tactically based on the investment adviser’s outlook for the fixed-income markets. For its investments, the Fund seeks to identify high-yield bonds of companies that have the ability to make timely payments of principal and interest. Using fundamental credit analysis of companies, the Fund seeks to invest in companies whose financial condition gives them greater value relative to other companies in the high-yield market, providing the further potential for capital appreciation. Consequently, capital appreciation is a secondary objective of the Fund.

The Fund also may invest in trust preferred securities, taxable municipal obligations and loans. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign debt securities. Foreign debt securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in investment grade bonds (i.e., bonds rated Baa or higher by Moody’s or BBB or higher by S&P).

The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to seek to hedge against the decline in the value of currencies in which its portfolio holdings are denominated against the U.S. dollar. The portfolio managers generally seek to hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure back to U.S. dollars, though the Fund may at any time have exposure to foreign currency.

The Fund may invest in asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) that represent interests in pools of mortgage loans (MBS) or other assets (ABS) assembled for sale to investors by various U.S. governmental agencies, government-related organizations and private issuers. MBS may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in MBS and up to 10% of its net assets in ABS.

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may opportunistically use a hedging technique that includes the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts (which are a type of derivative instrument) to manage the duration of the Fund and hedge interest rate risk. The Fund may invest in money market instruments. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The investment adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund. Although the investment adviser considers security ratings when making investment decisions, it performs its own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and does not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. In conjunction with its financial analysis, investment decisions are made in consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation strategies in their management of the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria. The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading. The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to this Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.