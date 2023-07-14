Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 232.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CTREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|60.67%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|59.43%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|64.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|52.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|53.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|CTREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|58.85%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|55.79%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|64.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|47.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|50.35%
* Annualized
|CTREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.3 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|15.00%
|Number of Holdings
|3455
|1
|17234
|8.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|15.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.66%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|66.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTREX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.31%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|91.74%
|Cash
|11.23%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|9.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.43%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|19.00%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|24.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|41.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|18.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTREX % Rank
|Securitized
|39.56%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|24.59%
|Corporate
|34.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.99%
|Government
|14.59%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|74.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.22%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|14.95%
|Municipal
|0.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.64%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|29.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTREX % Rank
|US
|74.38%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|89.87%
|Non US
|11.93%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|30.76%
|CTREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|75.31%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|76.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CTREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CTREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CTREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|232.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|74.26%
|CTREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.10%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|37.84%
|CTREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CTREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|37.58%
|CTREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2016
6.04
6.0%
Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2016
6.04
6.0%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2016
6.04
6.0%
Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2018
3.49
3.5%
Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2018
3.49
3.5%
Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2019
2.64
2.6%
Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
