Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$10.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 232.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CTRZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multi-Manager Total Return Bond Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laird Landmann

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating the Fund's assets among different asset managers that use various investment styles to invest in bonds and other debt instruments. The Fund's investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management for a portion of the Fund's assets, or sleeve of the Fund. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers employ investment styles and processes that, in the aggregate, are intended to complement the strategies of one another in pursuit of the Fund's investment objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities, including debt securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, debt securities issued by corporations, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, dollar-denominated securities issued by foreign governments, companies or other entities, bank loans and other obligations. Other obligations include any other security or instrument in which there is a requirement or obligation to repay money borrowed. For purposes of its 80% test, the Fund treats investment in loans as “debt securities,” even though loans may not be “securities” under certain of the federal securities laws. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity or duration at the Fund level.
Up to 25% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in foreign investments (including in emerging markets), which may include investments of up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. In connection with its strategy relating to foreign investments, the Fund may buy or sell foreign currencies in lieu of or in addition to non-dollar denominated fixed-income securities in order to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign interest rate and/or currency markets.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, including forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures contracts (including currency futures, index futures (including fixed income index and volatility index futures), interest rate futures and other bond futures), inverse variable- or floating-rate obligations (commonly referred to as inverse floaters), options (including options on futures contracts and interest rate options), options on swaps (commonly known as swaptions), and swaps (including credit default swaps, credit default swap indexes, interest rate swaps, and total return swaps). The Fund may use derivatives in an effort to produce incremental earnings, to hedge existing positions, to increase market or credit exposure and investment flexibility (including using the derivative as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying security, currency or other asset), to manage credit and interest rate exposure, and/or to manage duration and yield curve of the Fund or a sleeve of the Fund.
The Fund’s investments in mortgage-related securities include investments in stripped mortgage-backed securities such as interest-only (IO) and principal-only (PO) securities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction.
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. 
The Fund may also hold/invest in cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles) or other high-quality, short-term investments, including for the purpose of covering its obligations with respect to, or that may result from, the Fund’s investments in derivatives. 
Each sleeve manager’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. One or more of the Fund’s subadvisers use quantitative methods to identify investment opportunities and construct their portion of the Fund’s portfolio. 
CTRZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -4.3% 4.5% 60.48%
1 Yr -4.4% -16.1% 162.7% 63.44%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 66.94%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 67.49%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 54.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -34.7% 131.9% 70.94%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 39.02%
2020 1.2% -9.6% 118.7% 59.92%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 57.21%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 68.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -15.5% 4.5% 58.66%
1 Yr -4.4% -16.1% 162.7% 59.81%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 66.84%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 69.52%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 51.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -34.7% 131.9% 70.84%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 39.02%
2020 1.2% -9.6% 118.7% 59.92%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 59.63%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 72.22%

NAV & Total Return History

CTRZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTRZX Category Low Category High CTRZX % Rank
Net Assets 10.3 B 2.88 M 287 B 15.10%
Number of Holdings 3455 1 17234 8.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.25 B -106 M 27.6 B 15.43%
Weighting of Top 10 19.66% 3.7% 123.9% 66.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRZX % Rank
Bonds 		86.31% 3.97% 268.18% 91.83%
Cash 		11.23% -181.13% 95.99% 9.35%
Convertible Bonds 		2.43% 0.00% 7.93% 19.09%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.55% 24.74% 25.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 70.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 55.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRZX % Rank
Securitized 		39.56% 0.00% 98.40% 24.69%
Corporate 		34.13% 0.00% 100.00% 38.09%
Government 		14.59% 0.00% 86.23% 74.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.22% 0.00% 95.99% 15.04%
Municipal 		0.45% 0.00% 100.00% 47.73%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 25.16% 29.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTRZX % Rank
US 		74.38% 3.63% 210.09% 89.97%
Non US 		11.93% -6.54% 58.09% 30.86%

CTRZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 20.64% 72.65%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.76% 78.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CTRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CTRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 232.00% 2.00% 493.39% 74.38%

CTRZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTRZX Category Low Category High CTRZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.11% 0.00% 10.82% 38.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTRZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTRZX Category Low Category High CTRZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.86% -1.28% 8.97% 39.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTRZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

CTRZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2012

10.12

10.1%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2012

10.12

10.1%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2016

6.14

6.1%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2016

6.04

6.0%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2016

6.04

6.0%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2016

6.04

6.0%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2018

3.49

3.5%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2018

3.49

3.5%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2019

2.64

2.6%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

