Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
CSMDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.81 -0.14 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CSMDX) Primary A (CSDGX)
CSMDX (Mutual Fund)

Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.81 -0.14 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CSMDX) Primary A (CSDGX)
CSMDX (Mutual Fund)

Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.81 -0.14 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CSMDX) Primary A (CSDGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund

CSMDX | Fund

$14.81

$44.6 M

1.23%

$0.18

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$44.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund

CSMDX | Fund

$14.81

$44.6 M

1.23%

$0.18

1.87%

CSMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Copeland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David McGonigle

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of long-term capital appreciation and income generation by purchasing small and mid-capitalization equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common and preferred stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. Preferred stock is a class of stock having a preference over common stock as to the payment of dividends and the recovery of investment should the issuer be liquidated. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales. The Fund may purchase derivative instruments (including options, futures and options on futures) or invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end funds (mutual funds) and closed-end funds (“Underlying Funds”) on a limited basis to enhance returns or hedge against market movements while liquidating certain positions and buying other securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small and mid-capitalization companies that pay a dividend and that have increased their dividend in the most recent annual period. The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The Fund’s adviser considers “small and mid-capitalization” companies to include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 2500TM Index. This capitalization range fluctuates and as of February 28, 2022, the average market cap was $7.596 billion, the median market cap was $1.517 billion, and the largest stock market cap was $40.309 billion.

Read More

CSMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -14.5% 140.9% 5.29%
1 Yr 11.5% -34.7% 196.6% 30.89%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 38.11%
5 Yr 4.8%* -23.7% 9.2% 7.37%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -59.3% 118.2% 30.70%
2021 7.1% -17.3% 18.6% 30.37%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 66.43%
2019 6.1% -17.9% 8.4% 9.63%
2018 -1.9% -20.0% 0.2% 3.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -17.6% 140.9% 5.29%
1 Yr 11.5% -34.7% 196.6% 27.47%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 37.23%
5 Yr 5.6%* -23.7% 10.7% 6.65%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -59.3% 118.2% 30.70%
2021 7.1% -17.3% 18.6% 30.37%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 66.43%
2019 6.1% -17.9% 8.4% 9.63%
2018 -1.1% -19.9% 0.2% 0.95%

NAV & Total Return History

CSMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSMDX Category Low Category High CSMDX % Rank
Net Assets 44.6 M 1.48 M 120 B 90.15%
Number of Holdings 75 2 2519 81.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.32 M 213 K 4.6 B 93.54%
Weighting of Top 10 18.66% 2.8% 101.7% 35.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Oasis Petroleum Inc Ordinary Shares - New 2.48%
  2. PROG Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 2.03%
  3. Quaker Chemical Corp 2.03%
  4. Snap-on Inc 2.01%
  5. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 1.99%
  6. Steris PLC 1.97%
  7. Steris PLC 1.97%
  8. Steris PLC 1.97%
  9. Steris PLC 1.97%
  10. Steris PLC 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.48% 25.32% 100.32% 45.24%
Cash 		1.53% -79.10% 74.68% 54.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 25.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 25.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 23.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 24.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMDX % Rank
Industrials 		18.51% 2.46% 37.42% 33.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.37% 0.99% 47.79% 8.08%
Technology 		14.61% 0.00% 54.70% 42.78%
Financial Services 		13.28% 0.00% 35.52% 85.91%
Healthcare 		11.47% 0.00% 26.53% 65.81%
Energy 		7.71% 0.00% 37.72% 17.70%
Communication Services 		5.77% 0.00% 14.85% 4.81%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 18.66% 38.49%
Real Estate 		4.88% 0.00% 29.43% 75.09%
Utilities 		1.69% 0.00% 18.58% 69.93%
Consumer Defense 		1.31% 0.00% 18.87% 93.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMDX % Rank
US 		91.47% 24.89% 100.00% 89.12%
Non US 		7.01% 0.00% 36.31% 9.01%

CSMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.01% 13.16% 10.69%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 53.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 81.13%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 1.00% 314.00% 33.86%

CSMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSMDX Category Low Category High CSMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 37.98% 47.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSMDX Category Low Category High CSMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -2.40% 2.49% 22.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David McGonigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Eric Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.

Mark Giovanniello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.

Jeff Walkenhorst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Mr. Walkenhorst is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Technology/Telecom sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in March 2011, Jeff was a Senior Research Analyst at The Research Board, an international think tank that performs business and strategy research for Chief Information Officers of the world's largest organizations. Previously, Jeff was a Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Banc of America Securities LLC (BAS). At BAS, he covered the Technology sector, including several years on an Institutional Investor All-America Research Team. Prior to BAS, Jeff was engaged in strategic planning, M&A, and analysis roles in the telecom and technology sectors. Jeff began his career in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities Incorporated. Jeff holds a BA degree in Economics from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×