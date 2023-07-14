Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$44.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.7%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of long-term capital appreciation and income generation by purchasing small and mid-capitalization equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common and preferred stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. Preferred stock is a class of stock having a preference over common stock as to the payment of dividends and the recovery of investment should the issuer be liquidated. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales. The Fund may purchase derivative instruments (including options, futures and options on futures) or invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end funds (mutual funds) and closed-end funds (“Underlying Funds”) on a limited basis to enhance returns or hedge against market movements while liquidating certain positions and buying other securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small and mid-capitalization companies that pay a dividend and that have increased their dividend in the most recent annual period. The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The Fund’s adviser considers “small and mid-capitalization” companies to include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 2500TM Index. This capitalization range fluctuates and as of February 28, 2022, the average market cap was $7.596 billion, the median market cap was $1.517 billion, and the largest stock market cap was $40.309 billion.
|Period
|CSMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|5.29%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|30.89%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|38.11%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|7.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CSMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.6 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|90.15%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|2
|2519
|81.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.32 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|93.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.66%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|35.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.48%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|45.24%
|Cash
|1.53%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|54.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|25.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|25.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|23.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|24.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMDX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.51%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|33.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.37%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|8.08%
|Technology
|14.61%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|42.78%
|Financial Services
|13.28%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|85.91%
|Healthcare
|11.47%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|65.81%
|Energy
|7.71%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|17.70%
|Communication Services
|5.77%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|4.81%
|Basic Materials
|5.40%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|38.49%
|Real Estate
|4.88%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|75.09%
|Utilities
|1.69%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|69.93%
|Consumer Defense
|1.31%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|93.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMDX % Rank
|US
|91.47%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|89.12%
|Non US
|7.01%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|9.01%
|CSMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|10.69%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CSMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|81.13%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|33.86%
|CSMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|47.71%
|CSMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CSMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|22.64%
|CSMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Mr. Walkenhorst is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Technology/Telecom sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in March 2011, Jeff was a Senior Research Analyst at The Research Board, an international think tank that performs business and strategy research for Chief Information Officers of the world's largest organizations. Previously, Jeff was a Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Banc of America Securities LLC (BAS). At BAS, he covered the Technology sector, including several years on an Institutional Investor All-America Research Team. Prior to BAS, Jeff was engaged in strategic planning, M&A, and analysis roles in the telecom and technology sectors. Jeff began his career in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities Incorporated. Jeff holds a BA degree in Economics from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
