The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of long-term capital appreciation and income generation by purchasing small and mid-capitalization equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common and preferred stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. Preferred stock is a class of stock having a preference over common stock as to the payment of dividends and the recovery of investment should the issuer be liquidated. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales. The Fund may purchase derivative instruments (including options, futures and options on futures) or invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end funds (mutual funds) and closed-end funds (“Underlying Funds”) on a limited basis to enhance returns or hedge against market movements while liquidating certain positions and buying other securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small and mid-capitalization companies that pay a dividend and that have increased their dividend in the most recent annual period. The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The Fund’s adviser considers “small and mid-capitalization” companies to include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 2500TM Index. This capitalization range fluctuates and as of February 28, 2022, the average market cap was $7.596 billion, the median market cap was $1.517 billion, and the largest stock market cap was $40.309 billion.