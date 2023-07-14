Home
CSJIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cohen & Steers
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Cheigh

Fund Description

The Advisor adheres to a bottom‑up, relative value investment process when selecting publicly traded real estate securities. To guide the portfolio construction process, the Advisor utilizes a proprietary valuation model that quantifies relative valuation of real estate securities based on price‑to‑net asset value (“NAV”), cash flow multiple/growth ratios and a dividend discount model (“DDM”). Analysts incorporate both quantitative and qualitative analysis in their NAV, cash flow, growth and DDM estimates. The company research process includes an evaluation of the commercial real estate supply and demand dynamics, management, strategy, property quality, financial strength and corporate structure. Judgments with respect to risk control, geographic and property sector diversification,
  
liquidity and other factors are considered along with the models’ output and drive the portfolio managers’ investment decisions. The Fund will not seek to achieve specific environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) outcomes through its portfolio of investments, nor will it pursue an overall impact or sustainable investment strategy. However, the Advisor will incorporate consideration of relevant ESG factors into its investment decision-making. For example, although the Advisor does not generally exclude investments based on ESG factors alone, when considering an investment opportunity with material exposure to carbon emissions regulation, this risk may be considered as one factor in the Advisor’s holistic review process. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies. Real estate equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. A real estate company is one that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and land; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in such real estate. REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. The Fund may invest without limit in shares of REITs. A REIT in the U.S. is generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as it meets certain tax related requirements, including the requirement that it distribute substantially all of its taxable income to such shareholders (other than net capital gains for each taxable year). REIT-like entities are organized outside of the U.S. and have operations and receive tax treatment in their respective countries similar to that of U.S. REITs. The Fund retains the ability to invest in real estate companies of any market capitalization. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, including investments in such companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). 
Read More

CSJIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -10.9% 328.6% 30.69%
1 Yr -6.0% -35.3% 246.7% 40.43%
3 Yr 4.4%* -13.6% 47.7% 26.82%
5 Yr N/A* -14.8% 23.1% 9.30%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 10.0% 7.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -51.3% 81.2% 44.00%
2021 17.0% -3.9% 24.3% 21.48%
2020 -2.7% -14.7% 10.5% 43.20%
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -22.8% 328.6% 28.88%
1 Yr -6.0% -35.3% 246.7% 40.79%
3 Yr 4.4%* -13.6% 47.7% 24.23%
5 Yr N/A* -14.8% 23.1% 8.40%
10 Yr N/A* -6.5% 14.1% 7.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -51.3% 81.2% 44.00%
2021 17.0% -3.9% 24.3% 21.48%
2020 -2.7% -14.7% 10.5% 43.20%
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSJIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSJIX Category Low Category High CSJIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.78 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 6.48%
Number of Holdings 34 20 642 84.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.05 B 7.44 K 35.2 B 2.89%
Weighting of Top 10 59.08% 15.9% 99.8% 11.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 11.65%
  2. Public Storage 9.02%
  3. Welltower Inc 5.76%
  4. Invitation Homes Inc 5.55%
  5. Duke Realty Corp 5.48%
  6. Simon Property Group Inc 5.24%
  7. Crown Castle International Corp 4.66%
  8. Healthpeak Properties Inc 4.43%
  9. Prologis Inc 4.01%
  10. Digital Realty Trust Inc 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSJIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% 0.01% 106.94% 60.29%
Cash 		0.92% -98.06% 25.84% 49.46%
Other 		0.54% -1.70% 94.17% 20.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 71.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 69.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 70.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSJIX % Rank
Real Estate 		98.86% 34.46% 100.00% 52.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.14% 0.00% 45.29% 25.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 67.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 75.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 68.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 68.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 71.37%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 67.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 70.61%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 67.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 68.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSJIX % Rank
US 		98.54% 0.01% 101.17% 47.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 82.67%

CSJIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.07% 26.04% 70.44%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 58.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.42%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.45% 17.57%

Sales Fees

CSJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CSJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.11% 380.00% 49.61%

CSJIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSJIX Category Low Category High CSJIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 12.22% 50.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSJIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSJIX Category Low Category High CSJIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.14% 6.05% 70.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSJIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSJIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Cheigh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2007

14.63

14.6%

Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Jason Yablon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Jason A. Yablon, Senior Vice President, is a senior portfolio manager for U.S. real estate securities portfolios. He has 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2004, Mr. Yablon was a sell-side analyst at Morgan Stanley for four years, focusing most recently on apartment and health care REITs. Mr. Yablon has a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He is based in New York.

Mathew Kirschner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Mathew Kirschner, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for U.S. real estate portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for the net lease sector. He has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mr. Kirschner was a product research and development analyst at AllianceBernstein for three years. Mr. Kirschner has a BA from Emory University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, with a concentration in Finance and Accounting. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

