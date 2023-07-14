Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|CSJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|32.49%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|37.55%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|27.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|22.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|29.44%
* Annualized
|CSJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.78 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|6.07%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|20
|642
|84.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.05 B
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|2.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.08%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|11.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSJCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|59.93%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|49.10%
|Other
|0.54%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|19.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|71.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|69.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|70.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSJCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.86%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|52.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.14%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|25.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|67.18%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|75.19%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|67.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|67.94%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|70.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|67.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|70.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|67.18%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|67.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSJCX % Rank
|US
|98.54%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|47.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|82.31%
|CSJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.83%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|23.72%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.10%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|16.22%
|CSJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|69.44%
|CSJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|49.22%
|CSJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.22%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|66.91%
|CSJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CSJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|90.88%
|CSJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$4.871
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2007
14.63
14.6%
Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Jason A. Yablon, Senior Vice President, is a senior portfolio manager for U.S. real estate securities portfolios. He has 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2004, Mr. Yablon was a sell-side analyst at Morgan Stanley for four years, focusing most recently on apartment and health care REITs. Mr. Yablon has a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Mathew Kirschner, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for U.S. real estate portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for the net lease sector. He has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mr. Kirschner was a product research and development analyst at AllianceBernstein for three years. Mr. Kirschner has a BA from Emory University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, with a concentration in Finance and Accounting. He is based in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
