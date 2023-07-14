Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$5.57 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (common stock) (the “80% Policy”). The Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies having market capitalizations that rank among the top 1,000 U.S. listed companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in mid-cap stocks and in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics. The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.
The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection, incorporating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) information provided by ESG analysts at CRM. The portfolio managers typically favor high quality companies they believe have sustainable above-average earnings growth potential and are trading below intrinsic value. Sustainable earnings growth potential is determined by fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends and management; products and services; industry position and conditions; and other factors. Further, the portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage ESG risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by CRM’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, a framework for considering ESG factors. Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by CRM. The portfolio managers seek to manage individual security risk through analysis of each security’s risk/reward potential and to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued growth companies. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when its valuation is no longer attractive, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.
|Period
|CSIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|95.48%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|73.71%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|13.36%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|9.43%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|36.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.60%
|2021
|11.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|6.85%
|2020
|6.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|68.57%
|2019
|7.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|12.67%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|12.49%
|Period
|CSIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|91.21%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|69.52%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|13.36%
|5 Yr
|11.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|6.28%
|10 Yr
|12.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|11.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.60%
|2021
|11.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|6.85%
|2020
|6.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|68.57%
|2019
|7.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|12.67%
|2018
|1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|3.15%
|CSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.57 B
|189 K
|222 B
|23.75%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|2
|3509
|35.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.35 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|28.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.04%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|71.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.64%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|76.83%
|Cash
|3.15%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|20.20%
|Bonds
|0.17%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|1.81%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|15.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|10.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.19%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|3.13%
|Technology
|20.19%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|94.39%
|Healthcare
|14.91%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|28.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.19%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|84.01%
|Industrials
|7.67%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|30.09%
|Consumer Defense
|7.30%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|10.55%
|Basic Materials
|6.91%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|3.22%
|Communication Services
|5.94%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|84.58%
|Real Estate
|4.70%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|6.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|58.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIEX % Rank
|US
|93.84%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|55.07%
|Non US
|2.80%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|51.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|93.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.87%
|Corporate
|5.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.12%
|Derivative
|1.12%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|0.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|8.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|8.08%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|9.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIEX % Rank
|US
|0.17%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|1.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|8.24%
|CSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|53.99%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.48%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|58.81%
|CSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|66.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|15.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|14.37%
|CSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|22.97%
|CSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|29.80%
|CSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 03, 2019
|$1.582
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1995
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 1992
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1991
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 1991
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 1990
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2015
6.96
7.0%
Joseph Hudepohl is a managing director and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2015. Joe began his career in the investment management industry in 1997. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was affiliated with Logan Circle Partners LP, a division of Fortress Investment Group LLC, as a portfolio manager and with Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Tampa, Florida. Joe earned a B.A. in economics from Stanford University. He is a former member of the U.S. National Swim Team and a three-time Olympic medalist. Joe is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2015
6.96
7.0%
Jeff A. Miller, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's High Quality Growth Plus, Focused Growth, and Calvert Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Miller was a Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and had been with the firm since 2011. Mr. Miller was responsible for equity research and served on the Equity Investment Team. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, Mr. Miller was a Senior Vice President, member of the Investment Policy Committee and Global Technology Analyst for Institutional Capital (ICAP). Mr. Miller is a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He obtained his MBA from Loyola University Chicago and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, Mr. Miller holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) Credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2015
6.96
7.0%
Robert Walton is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 1999. Rob began his career in the investment management industry in 1994. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was an equity research analyst at The Robinson-Humphrey Company, where he was responsible for the insurance and industrial growth industries. Rob earned a B.A. with a dual concentration in economics and political science from Colgate University and an MBA from Emory University. He is a CFA charterholder. Rob holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2015
6.96
7.0%
Lance Garrison is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2007. Lance began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he worked at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting and Wellington Management Company. Lance earned a B.S. from the University of Florida and an MBA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Chartered SRI Counselor. Lance holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential and is a subject matter expert with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Additionally, he serves on the SASB Standards Advisory Group advising on matters of implementation and emerging issues that should be considered in the standards development process.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
