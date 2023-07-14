The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (common stock) (the “80% Policy”). The Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies having market capitalizations that rank among the top 1,000 U.S. listed companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in mid-cap stocks and in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics. The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection, incorporating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) information provided by ESG analysts at CRM. The portfolio managers typically favor high quality companies they believe have sustainable above-average earnings growth potential and are trading below intrinsic value. Sustainable earnings growth potential is determined by fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends and management; products and services; industry position and conditions; and other factors. Further, the portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage ESG risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by CRM’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, a framework for considering ESG factors. Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by CRM. The portfolio managers seek to manage individual security risk through analysis of each security’s risk/reward potential and to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued growth companies. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when its valuation is no longer attractive, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.