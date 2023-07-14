Home
Calvert Equity Fund

mutual fund
CEYIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$87.17 +0.11 +0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (CSIEX) Primary C (CSECX) Inst (CEYIX) Retirement (CEYRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Equity Fund

CEYIX | Fund

$87.17

$5.57 B

0.19%

$0.17

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$5.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$87.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CEYIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    36231411
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Hudepohl

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (common stock) (the “80% Policy”). The Fund will normally invest in common stocks of companies having market capitalizations that rank among the top 1,000 U.S. listed companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in mid-cap stocks and in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets.  Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics.  The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection, incorporating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) information provided by ESG analysts at CRM.  The portfolio managers typically favor high quality companies they believe have sustainable above-average earnings growth potential and are trading below intrinsic value. Sustainable earnings growth potential is determined by fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends and management; products and services; industry position and conditions; and other factors. Further, the portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage ESG risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by CRM’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, a framework for considering ESG factors. Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by CRM. The portfolio managers seek to manage individual security risk through analysis of each security’s risk/reward potential and to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued growth companies.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when its valuation is no longer attractive, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.

Read More

CEYIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -41.7% 64.0% 95.40%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 70.50%
3 Yr 7.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 12.50%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 7.23%
10 Yr 6.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 29.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -85.9% 81.6% 3.51%
2021 11.8% -31.0% 26.7% 5.92%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 65.85%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 11.01%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 2.0% 9.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -41.7% 64.0% 91.13%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 66.39%
3 Yr 7.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 12.49%
5 Yr 11.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 5.34%
10 Yr 12.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 9.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -85.9% 81.6% 3.51%
2021 11.8% -31.0% 26.7% 5.92%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 65.85%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 11.01%
2018 1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 2.67%

NAV & Total Return History

CEYIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CEYIX Category Low Category High CEYIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.57 B 189 K 222 B 23.91%
Number of Holdings 77 2 3509 36.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.35 B -1.37 M 104 B 28.36%
Weighting of Top 10 42.04% 11.4% 116.5% 71.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.88%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.80%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 4.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.69%
  5. Microsoft Corp 4.65%
  6. Verisk Analytics Inc 4.16%
  7. Danaher Corp 4.10%
  8. Linde PLC 3.49%
  9. Linde PLC 3.49%
  10. Linde PLC 3.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CEYIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.64% 50.26% 104.50% 77.00%
Cash 		3.15% -10.83% 49.73% 20.36%
Bonds 		0.17% -1.84% 25.77% 1.98%
Other 		0.03% -2.66% 17.15% 15.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 4.41% 11.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 71.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEYIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.19% 0.00% 43.06% 3.30%
Technology 		20.19% 0.00% 65.70% 94.56%
Healthcare 		14.91% 0.00% 39.76% 28.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.19% 0.00% 62.57% 84.25%
Industrials 		7.67% 0.00% 30.65% 30.26%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 25.50% 10.72%
Basic Materials 		6.91% 0.00% 18.91% 3.38%
Communication Services 		5.94% 0.00% 66.40% 84.75%
Real Estate 		4.70% 0.00% 16.05% 6.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEYIX % Rank
US 		93.84% 34.69% 100.00% 55.23%
Non US 		2.80% 0.00% 54.22% 51.69%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEYIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		93.39% 0.00% 100.00% 90.04%
Corporate 		5.50% 0.00% 100.00% 9.30%
Derivative 		1.12% 0.00% 82.03% 1.04%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 70.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 70.72%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 71.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEYIX % Rank
US 		0.17% -1.84% 21.29% 1.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 70.16%

CEYIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CEYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 20.29% 79.93%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 34.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.02% 61.14%

Sales Fees

CEYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CEYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 29.41%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CEYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 316.74% 15.30%

CEYIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CEYIX Category Low Category High CEYIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 41.07% 76.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CEYIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CEYIX Category Low Category High CEYIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -6.13% 1.75% 16.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CEYIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CEYIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Hudepohl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2015

6.96

7.0%

Joseph Hudepohl is a managing director and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2015. Joe began his career in the investment management industry in 1997. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was affiliated with Logan Circle Partners LP, a division of Fortress Investment Group LLC, as a portfolio manager and with Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Tampa, Florida. Joe earned a B.A. in economics from Stanford University. He is a former member of the U.S. National Swim Team and a three-time Olympic medalist. Joe is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2015

6.96

7.0%

Jeff A. Miller, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's High Quality Growth Plus, Focused Growth, and Calvert Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Miller was a Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and had been with the firm since 2011. Mr. Miller was responsible for equity research and served on the Equity Investment Team. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, Mr. Miller was a Senior Vice President, member of the Investment Policy Committee and Global Technology Analyst for Institutional Capital (ICAP). Mr. Miller is a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He obtained his MBA from Loyola University Chicago and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, Mr. Miller holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) Credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Robert Walton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2015

6.96

7.0%

Robert Walton is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 1999. Rob began his career in the investment management industry in 1994. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he was an equity research analyst at The Robinson-Humphrey Company, where he was responsible for the insurance and industrial growth industries. Rob earned a B.A. with a dual concentration in economics and political science from Colgate University and an MBA from Emory University. He is a CFA charterholder. Rob holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Lance Garrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2015

6.96

7.0%

Lance Garrison is a vice president and principal of Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC, an investment adviser and majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's growth equity team. He joined Atlanta Capital in 2007. Lance began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital, he worked at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting and Wellington Management Company. Lance earned a B.S. from the University of Florida and an MBA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Chartered SRI Counselor. Lance holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential and is a subject matter expert with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Additionally, he serves on the SASB Standards Advisory Group advising on matters of implementation and emerging issues that should be considered in the standards development process.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

