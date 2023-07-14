Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$142 M
Holdings in Top 10
5.9%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 116.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|77.87%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|85.47%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|91.92%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|77.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|8.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|48.34%
|2021
|0.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|92.71%
|2020
|0.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|54.88%
|2019
|5.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|10.95%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|63.41%
|Period
|CSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|74.19%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|82.03%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|91.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|64.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|7.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|48.34%
|2021
|0.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|92.71%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|54.88%
|2019
|5.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|10.95%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|27.57%
|CSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|142 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|73.38%
|Number of Holdings
|291
|10
|1551
|20.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.71 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|90.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.85%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCJX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|7.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|52.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|52.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|51.64%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|94.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|52.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCJX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.21%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|68.65%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|69.09%
|Technology
|12.74%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|17.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.64%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|58.06%
|Real Estate
|9.67%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|32.01%
|Healthcare
|9.51%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|13.47%
|Energy
|8.30%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|47.68%
|Basic Materials
|3.83%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|78.59%
|Utilities
|3.37%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|35.98%
|Consumer Defense
|3.33%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|62.03%
|Communication Services
|2.32%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|56.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCJX % Rank
|US
|99.37%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|3.50%
|Non US
|0.63%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|86.87%
|CSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|66.74%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|CSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|69.23%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|116.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|94.76%
|CSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|64.79%
|CSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|19.47%
|CSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1992
29.68
29.7%
Tom is CEO of CornerCap Investment Counsel and is a member of the investment committee. He and Gene Hoots co-founded the firm, which was incorporated in 1989. Tom is also President and Treasurer of CornerCap Group of Funds. His previous positions included being Chief Investment Officer of RJR Investment Management, Inc., the investment advisory subsidiary of RJR Nabisco, and a consultant for Arthur Andersen & Co. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Atlanta. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). He has an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Ohio University and a MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2005
17.18
17.2%
Jeff is CornerCap's Director of Research, overseeing the day-to-day execution of Fundametrics® and research of the firm's investment products. He is a member of the investment committee and Portfolio Manager. He comanages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large/Mid Cap Value, and Balanced). Jeff joined CornerCap in 2000 and served as the firm’s trader for three years. He returned in 2004 as a research analyst. Jeff is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. He has a BS in Finance from Oklahoma State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Cannon became Chief Executive Officer in June 2020 after thirteen years as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Since joining the firm in 2007, he’s led the firm’s investment committee and oversaw the firm’s investment strategies and process, stock and asset class research, and portfolio management. He also co-manages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large Cap Value, and Balanced). Prior to joining CornerCap, Cannon was a senior equity analyst at CIBC World Markets (formerly Oppenheimer), covering IT business services (2006-07), wireless services (2001-05), and emerging telecom (1998-05). Cannon has provided commentary on CNBC, CNN, Lou Dobbs MoneyLine, and Bloomberg News. He has also been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Fortune, among other publications. He was rated a five-star analyst by Zachs Research in 2006. Cannon has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Princeton University in Political Economy. Public service is important to Cannon. He heads the investment committee for the Wesleyan College endowment, serves as Chair of the Advisory Board for the Center for Ethics at Emory University, and is President-Elect of the Atlanta Rotary Club. He is a past Board member of the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation and also currently serves as Chair of the Georgia Tennis Foundation, among other nonprofit endeavors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
