CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CSCVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.03 -0.16 -1.21%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (CSCVX) Primary Inst (CSCJX)
CSCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CornerCap
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Quinn

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests more than 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment, if any) in equity securities of small-cap U.S. companies. The Adviser defines small-cap companies as those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index is expected to change frequently. As of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was between $6.5 million and $10.3 billion. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that are a part of the Fund’s investable universe.
The Adviser uses Fundametrics® to select stocks for the Fund. Fundametrics® is the Adviser’s proprietary, quantitative research system. Fundametrics® first evaluates all stocks in the Fund’s investable universe (U.S. domestic small-cap stocks) and groups companies with similar business models and characteristics into custom peer groups. Each peer group is then evaluated with respect to over 200 fundamental factors across all major styles (value, growth, growth at a reasonable price, price momentum, quality and risk) to find the optimized risk adjusted mix (i.e., to determine unbiasedly which blends of factors are best for each peer group). Overall, valuation generally maintains the highest weight and greatest importance within a peer group, but otherwise each peer group can have fundamental factor and style representation that is unique from the other peer groups. For example, the Software peer group generally has a higher representation of growth factors versus other peer groups, while the Banks peer group generally has a higher representation of value factors versus other peer groups.
The Fundametrics®Alpha Composite (“Alpha Composite”) is designed to identify alpha stocks, which are stocks considered to have the potential for returns in excess of the Fund’s benchmark over time (i.e., excess returns). It is comprised of two parts, the universe composite and the peer group composite. The universe composite ranks a company against all stocks in the Fund’s investable universe and helps to determine sector allocations to over or underweight, while the peer group composite ranks each stock amongst its peers for stronger stock selection.
The Fundametrics®Financial Warnings Overlay (“Financial Warnings Overlay”) is then applied to the Fund’s investable universe of stocks using a separate set of risk factors designed to identify stocks with risk levels that the Adviser believes will lead to underperformance. The Financial Warnings Overlay is designed to avoid high risk stocks that otherwise rank attractively in the Alpha Composite. The Fund typically buys stocks that score highly with respect to the Alpha Composite and pass the Financial Warnings Overlay and, as a final analysis, improve portfolio diversification. The Fund typically sells stocks that score low on the Alpha Composite or are flagged by the Financial Warnings Overlay as presenting unreasonable risk. A stock is determined to carry unreasonable risk when it accumulates multiple exceptions or warnings within the Financial Warnings Overlay. Warnings are customized by peer group. For example, the Banks peer group will have different risk factors tied to loan quality and capital levels that would not be relevant to Software peer group.
Buy and sell decisions are determined by the rankings produced by the Alpha Composite and the Financial Warnings Overlay. All parameters set within Fundametrics®, including the Alpha Composite and Financial Warnings Overlay, to generate the Fund’s portfolio are set at the full discretion of the Adviser based upon the Adviser’s beliefs regarding the proper approach to constructing a portfolio to meet the Fund’s investment
objective. In addition, the Adviser, in its sole discretion, will continue to test, evaluate and modify these parameters over time.
The Adviser selects securities from among approximately 1,950 issuers ranked according to fundamental factors using the Adviser’s Alpha Composite. Among other fundamental factors, the Alpha Composite model emphasizes the following three key fundamental factors when choosing equity securities with the potential for excess returns:
relative valuation (i.e., a stock’s valuation relative to its history);
earnings growth rates, including the evaluation of both historic and forecasted rates over multiple time periods; and
cash flow, including the evaluation of cash flow over historic, current and forecasted time periods.
From time to time, the Fund may have an allocation of greater than 25% to companies in the same economic sector, including the financial sector.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
Read More

CSCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -10.6% 21.3% 79.61%
1 Yr -2.3% -16.4% 28.1% 87.20%
3 Yr 3.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 92.38%
5 Yr -4.5%* -24.5% 42.5% 78.19%
10 Yr -1.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 75.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -36.7% 212.9% 50.33%
2021 0.7% -38.4% 60.6% 92.94%
2020 0.6% -9.3% 66.8% 54.65%
2019 5.9% -5.9% 7.6% 11.68%
2018 -5.9% -12.3% -1.2% 63.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -12.9% 21.3% 75.92%
1 Yr -2.3% -16.4% 46.4% 83.98%
3 Yr 3.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 92.38%
5 Yr -1.8%* -19.0% 42.5% 65.76%
10 Yr 4.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 40.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -36.7% 212.9% 50.33%
2021 0.7% -38.4% 60.6% 92.94%
2020 0.6% -7.6% 66.8% 54.65%
2019 5.9% -5.9% 7.6% 11.68%
2018 -3.2% -12.3% -1.2% 29.32%

NAV & Total Return History

CSCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSCVX Category Low Category High CSCVX % Rank
Net Assets 142 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 73.16%
Number of Holdings 291 10 1551 20.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.71 M 812 K 2.82 B 89.93%
Weighting of Top 10 5.85% 4.8% 95.7% 98.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ovintiv Inc 0.76%
  2. APA Corp 0.71%
  3. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Class A 0.61%
  4. Quidel Corp 0.59%
  5. R1 RCM Inc 0.59%
  6. ChannelAdvisor Corp 0.59%
  7. Exelixis Inc 0.57%
  8. Ameris Bancorp 0.57%
  9. OneSpan Inc 0.57%
  10. PJT Partners Inc A 0.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 14.38% 100.16% 7.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 52.30%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 51.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 50.98%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 94.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 51.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.21% 0.00% 35.71% 68.43%
Industrials 		15.08% 0.65% 48.61% 68.87%
Technology 		12.74% 0.00% 34.03% 17.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.64% 0.00% 51.62% 57.84%
Real Estate 		9.67% 0.00% 44.41% 31.79%
Healthcare 		9.51% 0.00% 25.76% 13.25%
Energy 		8.30% 0.00% 29.42% 47.46%
Basic Materials 		3.83% 0.00% 67.30% 78.37%
Utilities 		3.37% 0.00% 13.86% 35.76%
Consumer Defense 		3.33% 0.00% 13.22% 61.81%
Communication Services 		2.32% 0.00% 24.90% 56.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCVX % Rank
US 		99.37% 11.42% 100.16% 3.28%
Non US 		0.63% 0.00% 78.53% 86.65%

CSCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.05% 37.36% 41.19%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 79.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 100.00%

Sales Fees

CSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 116.00% 7.00% 252.00% 94.51%

CSCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSCVX Category Low Category High CSCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 64.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSCVX Category Low Category High CSCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -1.43% 4.13% 32.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Quinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1992

29.68

29.7%

Tom is CEO of CornerCap Investment Counsel and is a member of the investment committee. He and Gene Hoots co-founded the firm, which was incorporated in 1989. Tom is also President and Treasurer of CornerCap Group of Funds. His previous positions included being Chief Investment Officer of RJR Investment Management, Inc., the investment advisory subsidiary of RJR Nabisco, and a consultant for Arthur Andersen & Co. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Atlanta. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). He has an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Ohio University and a MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Jeffrey Moeller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2005

17.18

17.2%

Jeff is CornerCap's Director of Research, overseeing the day-to-day execution of Fundametrics® and research of the firm's investment products. He is a member of the investment committee and Portfolio Manager. He comanages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large/Mid Cap Value, and Balanced). Jeff joined CornerCap in 2000 and served as the firm’s trader for three years. He returned in 2004 as a research analyst. Jeff is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. He has a BS in Finance from Oklahoma State University.

J. Cannon Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Cannon became Chief Executive Officer in June 2020 after thirteen years as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Since joining the firm in 2007, he’s led the firm’s investment committee and oversaw the firm’s investment strategies and process, stock and asset class research, and portfolio management. He also co-manages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large Cap Value, and Balanced). Prior to joining CornerCap, Cannon was a senior equity analyst at CIBC World Markets (formerly Oppenheimer), covering IT business services (2006-07), wireless services (2001-05), and emerging telecom (1998-05). Cannon has provided commentary on CNBC, CNN, Lou Dobbs MoneyLine, and Bloomberg News. He has also been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Fortune, among other publications. He was rated a five-star analyst by Zachs Research in 2006. Cannon has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Princeton University in Political Economy. Public service is important to Cannon. He heads the investment committee for the Wesleyan College endowment, serves as Chair of the Advisory Board for the Center for Ethics at Emory University, and is President-Elect of the Atlanta Rotary Club. He is a past Board member of the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation and also currently serves as Chair of the Georgia Tennis Foundation, among other nonprofit endeavors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

