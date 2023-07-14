Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund

mutual fund
CGCNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.38 -3.03%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (CGCNX) Primary A (CGCAX)
CGCNX (Mutual Fund)

Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.38 -3.03%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (CGCNX) Primary A (CGCAX)
CGCNX (Mutual Fund)

Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.38 -3.03%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (CGCNX) Primary A (CGCAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund

CGCNX | Fund

$12.17

$13.2 M

0.00%

2.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.38%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund

CGCNX | Fund

$12.17

$13.2 M

0.00%

2.93%

CGCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cushing® Global Clean Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cushing Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1021874
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Saket Kumar

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of “clean” companies, which are companies that contribute to and benefit from clean energy generation, sustainable infrastructure and resources, transmission and distribution of clean energy, waste management, carbon reducing technologies and equipment, energy efficiency services and technologies, electrification of transportation, mobility and related services, sustainable agriculture and food production, water supply and management systems, and any related enabling technologies and materials (collectively, “clean technologies”).
Clean companies include, but are not limited to, (i) clean energy companies, which are energy companies seeking to contribute to and benefit from the switch to renewable, lower carbon energy sources; (ii) clean infrastructure companies, which are infrastructure companies focused on improving utility transmission and distribution networks for future needs, (iii) clean transportation companies, which are transportation companies providing alternative energy vehicles, as well as the technologies supporting the future of transportation, including batteries and autonomous driving, and (iv) clean water companies, which are water companies seeking to address water scarcity through the use technology to make it possible to provide potable water, desalinate water and recycle water to increase its availability in previously underserved communities.
The Fund considers a clean company to be any company that has at least a majority of its assets, income, revenue, sales or profits committed to or derived from the ownership, operation, management, construction, development, servicing or financing of clean technologies.
The Investment Adviser is committed to considering environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors when evaluating portfolio investments. ESG factors and criteria may include, but are not limited to, environmental impact and sustainability issues, employee practices, corporate governance, stakeholder relations and business ethics. The Investment Adviser may obtain and consider ESG-related data and information from various sources, including third party ESG research and data services, analyst reports that incorporate ESG information, and ESG information made available by issuers. The investment process of the Investment Adviser generally does not screen for, or exclude companies based on, specific ESG criteria, but instead seeks to identify and focus on ESG factors and third party ESG ratings that may impact the long-term value of investments and the total return of the Fund’s portfolio.
Equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, partnership interests, securities convertible into common stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts and investment companies.
The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. These companies may be domiciled in the U.S. or foreign countries, potentially including companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the Asia Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. The Fund will generally provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers that are economically tied to at least three different countries other than the U.S. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a country, the Fund considers various factors including the issuer’s country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in corporate debt securities, preferred stock and convertible securities, provided that such securities are (a) rated, at the time of investment, at least (i) B3 by Moody’s , (ii) B- by S&P or Fitch, or (iii) of a comparable rating by another NRSRO, or (b) with respect to up to 20% of its assets in debt securities, preferred shares and convertible securities that have lower ratings or are unrated at the time of investment. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration (a measure of the price sensitivity of a fixed-income investment to changes in interest rates, expressed as a number of years).
Read More

CGCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -44.3% 9.5% 85.90%
1 Yr 1.2% -51.1% 24.7% 92.26%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -50.5% 18.8% 97.97%
2021 -13.5% -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -44.3% 9.5% 83.97%
1 Yr 1.2% -51.1% 24.7% 92.26%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -50.6% 18.8% 97.97%
2021 -13.5% -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CGCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGCNX Category Low Category High CGCNX % Rank
Net Assets 13.2 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 90.63%
Number of Holdings 45 31 9561 87.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.1 M 452 K 5.44 B 90.63%
Weighting of Top 10 44.66% 4.2% 63.4% 16.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fluence Energy Inc 5.59%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc 5.33%
  3. Tesla Inc 5.30%
  4. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  5. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  6. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  7. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  8. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  9. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%
  10. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA 5.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 40.59% 104.41% 37.50%
Cash 		2.51% -4.41% 47.07% 53.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 99.38%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 95.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 98.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 98.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCNX % Rank
Utilities 		34.85% 0.00% 70.33% 1.88%
Technology 		30.77% 0.00% 93.40% 13.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.05% 0.00% 71.20% 20.63%
Industrials 		16.33% 0.00% 53.77% 68.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 99.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 28.38% 99.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 75.07% 99.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 99.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 99.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 52.28% 99.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 99.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCNX % Rank
US 		63.72% 6.76% 79.19% 5.63%
Non US 		33.76% 12.39% 83.06% 91.25%

CGCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.93% 0.43% 2.93% 54.38%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.30% 1.25% 55.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

CGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.38% 7.00% 145.00% 89.63%

CGCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGCNX Category Low Category High CGCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 5.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGCNX Category Low Category High CGCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -1.92% 6.98% 73.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Saket Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Kumar is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst of the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Mr. Kumar originally joined Cushing in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst and rejoined the firm in 2012 after a one-year research analyst position with Citadel Investment Group. He has experience as an engineer, in investment research and investment banking and is a specialist in the materials, energy and basic industrials sectors. Prior to Cushing, Mr. Kumar worked at Citadel Investment Group from October 2011 through October 2012 as a research analyst. He originally joined the Investment Adviser in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst for the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Prior to the Cushing® Asset Management, LP, he was an investment banker at Bear Stearns where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial group. Prior to that, he spent three years in the marine transportation industry as an engineer on board cargo vessels specializing in dry bulk and crude oil shipping. Mr. Kumar received an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a B.S. in marine engineering from Marine Engineering and Research Institute in India.

Hari Kusumakar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Hari Kusumakar has worked in investment research since 2010 and joined Cushing Asset Management in 2018. Previously he worked as an equity research analyst for Tiger Legatus Capital Management, a tiger-seeded long/short equity hedge fund in New York. Prior to that, he worked at Moody’s Corporation as a credit research analyst. He earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management; MS in Industrial and System Engineering from The Ohio State University; and BS in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Alex Palma

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Alex Palma has worked in investments since 2008. He joined Cushing Asset Management in 2013 to cover Industrials and Oil Field Services for the Renaissance Fund. Previously he worked as a research analyst and trader for Capital Tactics Advisors, an event driven hedge fund in Dallas. Prior to that, he worked in institutional equity sales for Merrill Lynch. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Furman University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×