Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of “clean” companies, which are companies that contribute to and benefit from clean energy generation, sustainable infrastructure and resources, transmission and distribution of clean energy, waste management, carbon reducing technologies and equipment, energy efficiency services and technologies, electrification of transportation, mobility and related services, sustainable agriculture and food production, water supply and management systems, and any related enabling technologies and materials (collectively, “clean technologies”).

Clean companies include, but are not limited to, (i) clean energy companies, which are energy companies seeking to contribute to and benefit from the switch to renewable, lower carbon energy sources; (ii) clean infrastructure companies, which are infrastructure companies focused on improving utility transmission and distribution networks for future needs, (iii) clean transportation companies, which are transportation companies providing alternative energy vehicles, as well as the technologies supporting the future of transportation, including batteries and autonomous driving, and (iv) clean water companies, which are water companies seeking to address water scarcity through the use technology to make it possible to provide potable water, desalinate water and recycle water to increase its availability in previously underserved communities.

The Fund considers a clean company to be any company that has at least a majority of its assets, income, revenue, sales or profits committed to or derived from the ownership, operation, management, construction, development, servicing or financing of clean technologies.

The Investment Adviser is committed to considering environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors when evaluating portfolio investments. ESG factors and criteria may include, but are not limited to, environmental impact and sustainability issues, employee practices, corporate governance, stakeholder relations and business ethics. The Investment Adviser may obtain and consider ESG-related data and information from various sources, including third party ESG research and data services, analyst reports that incorporate ESG information, and ESG information made available by issuers. The investment process of the Investment Adviser generally does not screen for, or exclude companies based on, specific ESG criteria, but instead seeks to identify and focus on ESG factors and third party ESG ratings that may impact the long-term value of investments and the total return of the Fund’s portfolio.

Equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, partnership interests, securities convertible into common stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts and investment companies.

The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. These companies may be domiciled in the U.S. or foreign countries, potentially including companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the Asia Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. The Fund will generally provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers that are economically tied to at least three different countries other than the U.S. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a country, the Fund considers various factors including the issuer’s country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency.