Trending ETFs

Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund

mutual fund
CFIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.9 -0.07 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (CFIZX) Primary A (CFIAX) C (CFIGX) Retirement (CFIRX) Inst (CFXRX) Adv (CFCRX) Inst (CFCYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund

CFIAX | Fund

$12.90

$1.5 B

5.58%

$0.72

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$1.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CFIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David King

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund invests broadly in debt, equity and/or “hybrid” (convertible) securities. The Fund allocates its investments from one asset class to another based on analysis by the portfolio managers of the opportunities for the Fund to achieve its objective in a given market. The Fund’s investments in debt securities may include investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, bank loans and U.S. Government securities. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds).
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.
The Fund seeks to invest in undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for current income, with long-term capital appreciation.
The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity.
With respect to the Fund’s equity securities, the Fund emphasizes large capitalization, dividend-paying common stocks or preferred securities, but the Fund may invest in issuers of any size. The Fund may also invest in hybrid securities, including convertible bonds and convertible preferred securities.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments, including emerging markets.
CFIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -8.3% 18.1% 93.89%
1 Yr -2.7% -13.3% 143.9% 93.49%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 29.94%
5 Yr -0.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 44.43%
10 Yr 0.7%* -6.1% 9.1% 45.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 38.29%
2021 3.9% -6.1% 19.5% 35.15%
2020 1.8% -7.5% 11.8% 70.03%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 15.83%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 47.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.9% 18.1% 94.03%
1 Yr -2.7% -13.3% 143.9% 92.96%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 30.25%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 49.92%
10 Yr 3.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 31.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 38.29%
2021 3.9% -6.1% 19.5% 35.15%
2020 1.8% -7.5% 11.8% 70.03%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 15.98%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.2% 40.91%

NAV & Total Return History

CFIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFIAX Category Low Category High CFIAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.5 B 658 K 207 B 40.71%
Number of Holdings 167 2 15351 41.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 185 M 660 K 48.5 B 64.94%
Weighting of Top 10 12.43% 8.4% 105.0% 99.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DTE Energy Co Units 1.50%
  2. Broadcom Inc 1.46%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.45%
  4. Columbia Short-Term Cash 1.36%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.25%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 1.18%
  7. Merck & Co Inc 1.14%
  8. International Business Machines Corp 1.14%
  9. Dow Inc 1.13%
  10. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIAX % Rank
Stocks 		53.07% 0.00% 99.40% 76.13%
Bonds 		30.67% 0.00% 116.75% 69.85%
Convertible Bonds 		9.06% 0.00% 23.84% 3.82%
Preferred Stocks 		5.85% 0.00% 27.92% 3.55%
Cash 		1.36% -16.75% 81.51% 84.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 67.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.23% 0.00% 38.77% 28.59%
Technology 		15.88% 0.00% 44.21% 80.57%
Utilities 		12.03% 0.00% 99.55% 4.51%
Healthcare 		11.77% 0.00% 29.35% 80.57%
Real Estate 		10.03% 0.00% 65.01% 9.17%
Energy 		8.39% 0.00% 85.65% 11.35%
Consumer Defense 		6.24% 0.00% 19.93% 64.16%
Basic Materials 		5.82% 0.00% 33.35% 11.35%
Communication Services 		5.01% 0.00% 23.67% 88.65%
Industrials 		4.30% 0.00% 24.37% 96.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.29% 0.00% 19.36% 90.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIAX % Rank
US 		51.58% -1.65% 98.67% 38.34%
Non US 		1.49% 0.00% 37.06% 87.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIAX % Rank
Corporate 		97.11% 0.00% 98.21% 0.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.89% 0.14% 100.00% 94.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 52.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 90.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 72.58%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 95.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIAX % Rank
US 		27.83% 0.00% 62.18% 60.44%
Non US 		2.84% 0.00% 84.73% 63.30%

CFIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 17.63% 38.77%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.83% 78.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 31.73%

Sales Fees

CFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 12.30%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 343.00% 65.00%

CFIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFIAX Category Low Category High CFIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.58% 0.00% 8.35% 74.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFIAX Category Low Category High CFIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.13% -2.34% 19.41% 2.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

CFIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2011

10.85

10.9%

David King is a senior portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. King joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Mr. King was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held various other roles during his 25 years at Putnam, beginning as an equity research analyst and including associate director of equity research. Prior to Putnam, he worked briefly at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Citibank, NA. Mr. King began his career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JPMorgan Chase) in 1978. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. King recieved a B.S. in administration, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Yan Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Yan Jin is a vice president and senior portfolio manager of income strategies with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Jin joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Mr. Jin was employed as assistant vice president and risk analyst for Lincoln Investment Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Jin received an M.A. in economics from North Carolina State University.

Grace Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Ms. Lee joined the Investment Manager in 2014. Ms. Lee began her investment career in 1996 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

