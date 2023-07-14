Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$1.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.4%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CFIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|93.89%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|93.49%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|29.94%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|44.43%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|45.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|CFIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|38.29%
|2021
|3.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|35.15%
|2020
|1.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|70.03%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|15.83%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|47.49%
|Period
|CFIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|94.03%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|92.96%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|30.25%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|49.92%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|31.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|CFIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|38.29%
|2021
|3.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|35.15%
|2020
|1.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|70.03%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|15.98%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|40.91%
|CFIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.5 B
|658 K
|207 B
|40.71%
|Number of Holdings
|167
|2
|15351
|41.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|185 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|64.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.43%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|99.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|53.07%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|76.13%
|Bonds
|30.67%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|69.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|9.06%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|3.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.85%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|3.55%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|84.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|67.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.23%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|28.59%
|Technology
|15.88%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|80.57%
|Utilities
|12.03%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|4.51%
|Healthcare
|11.77%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|80.57%
|Real Estate
|10.03%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|9.17%
|Energy
|8.39%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|11.35%
|Consumer Defense
|6.24%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|64.16%
|Basic Materials
|5.82%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|11.35%
|Communication Services
|5.01%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|88.65%
|Industrials
|4.30%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|96.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.29%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|90.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIAX % Rank
|US
|51.58%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|38.34%
|Non US
|1.49%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|87.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.11%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|0.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.89%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|94.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|52.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|90.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|72.58%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|95.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIAX % Rank
|US
|27.83%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|60.44%
|Non US
|2.84%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|63.30%
|CFIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|38.77%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|78.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|31.73%
|CFIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|12.30%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CFIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|65.00%
|CFIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.58%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|74.22%
|CFIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CFIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.13%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|2.37%
|CFIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2011
10.85
10.9%
David King is a senior portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. King joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Mr. King was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Prior to that, he held various other roles during his 25 years at Putnam, beginning as an equity research analyst and including associate director of equity research. Prior to Putnam, he worked briefly at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Citibank, NA. Mr. King began his career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now JPMorgan Chase) in 1978. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. King recieved a B.S. in administration, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Yan Jin is a vice president and senior portfolio manager of income strategies with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Jin joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Mr. Jin was employed as assistant vice president and risk analyst for Lincoln Investment Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Jin received an M.A. in economics from North Carolina State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Ms. Lee joined the Investment Manager in 2014. Ms. Lee began her investment career in 1996 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
