In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund invests broadly in debt, equity and/or “hybrid” (convertible) securities. The Fund allocates its investments from one asset class to another based on analysis by the portfolio managers of the opportunities for the Fund to achieve its objective in a given market. The Fund’s investments in debt securities may include investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, bank loans and U.S. Government securities. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds).

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund seeks to invest in undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for current income, with long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity.

With respect to the Fund’s equity securities, the Fund emphasizes large capitalization, dividend-paying common stocks or preferred securities, but the Fund may invest in issuers of any size. The Fund may also invest in hybrid securities, including convertible bonds and convertible preferred securities.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments, including emerging markets.