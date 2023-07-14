Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-4.9%
1 yr return
-55.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
30.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
Net Assets
$443 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.9%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.9%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|73.60%
|1 Yr
|-55.0%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|99.44%
|3 Yr
|30.1%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|17.71%
|5 Yr
|8.9%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|27.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|52.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|100.00%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|80.29%
|2020
|57.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|5.22%
|2019
|1.6%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|47.73%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|96.40%
|Period
|CCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.9%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|74.01%
|1 Yr
|-55.0%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|30.1%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|15.79%
|5 Yr
|12.5%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|27.14%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|32.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|100.00%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|80.29%
|2020
|57.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|5.22%
|2019
|1.6%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|47.73%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|58.56%
|CCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|443 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|48.88%
|Number of Holdings
|242
|1
|846
|28.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|347 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|61.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.85%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|26.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCSCX % Rank
|Other
|138.81%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|1.45%
|Bonds
|38.24%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|25.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.56%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|11.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|17.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|Cash
|-78.60%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|94.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCSCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|56.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.60%
|Corporate
|22.65%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|12.10%
|Securitized
|19.62%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|2.42%
|Government
|0.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.26%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|14.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCSCX % Rank
|US
|32.52%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|24.64%
|Non US
|5.72%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|15.22%
|CCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|19.33%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|43.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|29.03%
|CCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|16.67%
|CCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|1.85%
|CCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|121.21%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|11.16%
|CCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.78%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|92.70%
|CCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2022
|$9.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$6.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.710
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Mr. Khalamayzer joined the Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in July 2014 as an analyst for the Global Investment Solutions Team. Prior to joining Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, Mr. Khalamayzer was a director at Gottex Fund Management Sarl from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Khalamayzer began his investment career in 2006 and earned a B.S. in economics-finance and an M.S. in finance from Bentley University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Mr. Ferrelli joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2017 as an analyst for the Global Asset Allocation team. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Ferrelli was a risk analyst at Putnam Investments. Mr. Ferrelli began his investment career in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Boston College and an M.S. in finance from Suffolk University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
John Dempsey is a portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015 as a portfolio manager on the Short Duration & Stable Value Team specializing in corporate and government bonds. Mr. Dempsey has managed fixed income corporate bonds since 1998. Previously he was a portfolio manager and high yield trader at Genworth Financial, director of corporate credit research at Prime Advisors and corporate credit analyst at GE Financial Assurance. Mr. Dempsey received a B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the CFA Society Seattle and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst ® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
