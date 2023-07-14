Home
Trending ETFs

Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund

mutual fund
CCSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.16 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (CCSZX) Primary A (CCSAX) C (CCSCX) Retirement (CCSRX) Adv (CCOMX) Inst (CADLX) Inst (CCFYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund

CCSAX | Fund

$9.16

$443 M

103.44%

$9.48

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.5%

1 yr return

-50.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

35.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

Net Assets

$443 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund

CCSAX | Fund

$9.16

$443 M

103.44%

$9.48

1.14%

CCSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 35.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 103.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Khalamayzer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to maintain substantial economic exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of commodity-linked investments, such as commodity-linked futures, structured notes and/or swaps, that are designed to provide exposure to the investment return of assets that trade in the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. A substantial portion of the Fund’s net assets will also be invested in a portfolio of fixed income securities rated investment-grade or, if unrated, deemed of comparable quality, which will consist primarily of: (i) U.S. Government securities (including U.S. Government agency securities), corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities and/or asset-backed securities; and/or (ii) shares of an affiliated money market fund. In addition to investing in these holdings for their income-producing potential, these holdings will be designated by the Fund, as necessary, to serve as collateral with respect to the Fund’s commodity-linked investments.
The Fund primarily expects to gain exposure to the commodities markets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the Subsidiary). The Subsidiary’s commodity-linked investments are expected to produce leveraged exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. It is expected that the gross notional value of the Fund’s (including the Subsidiary’s) commodity-linked investments will be equivalent to at least 90% of the Fund’s net assets. Like the Fund, the Subsidiary will not invest directly in physical commodities. The Subsidiary also invests in investment-grade fixed income securities and shares of an affiliated money market fund for investment purposes or to serve as collateral for its commodity-linked investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary permits it to gain exposure to the commodities markets in a potentially tax-efficient manner. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and, like the Fund, is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager). 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures contracts (including commodity-linked futures), options contracts (including options on futures contracts), structured investments (including commodity-linked structured notes) and swaps (including commodity-linked swaps) to increase, modify, or reduce commodity market exposures. Actual exposures will vary over time based on factors such as market movements and assessments of market conditions by the Fund's portfolio managers.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions on both U.S. and foreign exchanges or in the "over-the-counter" (OTC) market. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the energy and materials sectors. 
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. 
In constructing the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio, the Investment Manager seeks to identify a portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, generally with a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of 1 year or less. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. Additionally, the Fund’s strategy of investing in derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, will also contribute to frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year). 
Read More

CCSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -46.9% 171.4% 69.10%
1 Yr -50.8% -73.2% 2035.5% 98.31%
3 Yr 35.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 10.86%
5 Yr 11.7%* -26.7% 80.8% 19.21%
10 Yr 0.8%* -21.7% 28.5% 21.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.8% -45.7% 2475.6% 98.55%
2021 -2.6% -87.8% 170.8% 76.64%
2020 57.9% -34.5% 58.1% 3.73%
2019 1.6% -22.1% 8.0% 49.24%
2018 -6.2% -12.8% 32.6% 94.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -27.1% 171.4% 69.49%
1 Yr -50.8% -55.0% 2035.5% 98.87%
3 Yr 35.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 11.70%
5 Yr 15.4%* -26.7% 83.1% 15.71%
10 Yr 2.5%* -20.5% 29.4% 15.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.8% -45.7% 2475.6% 98.55%
2021 -2.6% -87.8% 170.8% 76.64%
2020 57.9% -34.5% 58.1% 3.73%
2019 1.6% -22.1% 8.0% 49.24%
2018 -3.1% -12.8% 32.6% 55.86%

NAV & Total Return History

CCSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCSAX Category Low Category High CCSAX % Rank
Net Assets 443 M 554 K 56.7 B 49.44%
Number of Holdings 242 1 846 29.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 347 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 62.14%
Weighting of Top 10 98.85% 20.7% 100.0% 26.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 53.16%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 24.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSAX % Rank
Other 		138.81% -47.59% 165.73% 2.17%
Bonds 		38.24% 0.00% 96.71% 25.71%
Convertible Bonds 		1.56% 0.00% 3.89% 12.41%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 26.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Cash 		-78.60% -81.87% 100.00% 95.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		56.82% 0.00% 100.00% 50.40%
Corporate 		22.65% 0.00% 42.72% 12.90%
Securitized 		19.62% 0.00% 36.61% 3.23%
Government 		0.91% 0.00% 100.00% 83.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 25.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSAX % Rank
US 		32.52% 0.00% 97.72% 25.36%
Non US 		5.72% -1.01% 21.42% 15.94%

CCSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.20% 16.76% 40.34%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.75% 43.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% 27.42%

Sales Fees

CCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 4.50% 5.75% 7.14%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 244.00% 11.11%

CCSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCSAX Category Low Category High CCSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 103.44% 0.00% 36.00% 13.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCSAX Category Low Category High CCSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.03% -55.71% 52.26% 78.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Khalamayzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Mr. Khalamayzer joined the Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in July 2014 as an analyst for the Global Investment Solutions Team. Prior to joining Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, Mr. Khalamayzer was a director at Gottex Fund Management Sarl from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Khalamayzer began his investment career in 2006 and earned a B.S. in economics-finance and an M.S. in finance from Bentley University.

Matthew Ferrelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Mr. Ferrelli joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2017 as an analyst for the Global Asset Allocation team. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Ferrelli was a risk analyst at Putnam Investments. Mr. Ferrelli began his investment career in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Boston College and an M.S. in finance from Suffolk University.

Gregory Liechty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.

Ronald Stahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

John Dempsey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2021

1.08

1.1%

John Dempsey is a portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015 as a portfolio manager on the Short Duration & Stable Value Team specializing in corporate and government bonds. Mr. Dempsey has managed fixed income corporate bonds since 1998. Previously he was a portfolio manager and high yield trader at Genworth Financial, director of corporate credit research at Prime Advisors and corporate credit analyst at GE Financial Assurance. Mr. Dempsey received a B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the CFA Society Seattle and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst ® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

