Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to maintain substantial economic exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of commodity-linked investments, such as commodity-linked futures, structured notes and/or swaps, that are designed to provide exposure to the investment return of assets that trade in the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. A substantial portion of the Fund’s net assets will also be invested in a portfolio of fixed income securities rated investment-grade or, if unrated, deemed of comparable quality, which will consist primarily of: (i) U.S. Government securities (including U.S. Government agency securities), corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities and/or asset-backed securities; and/or (ii) shares of an affiliated money market fund. In addition to investing in these holdings for their income-producing potential, these holdings will be designated by the Fund, as necessary, to serve as collateral with respect to the Fund’s commodity-linked investments.

The Fund primarily expects to gain exposure to the commodities markets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the Subsidiary). The Subsidiary’s commodity-linked investments are expected to produce leveraged exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. It is expected that the gross notional value of the Fund’s (including the Subsidiary’s) commodity-linked investments will be equivalent to at least 90% of the Fund’s net assets. Like the Fund, the Subsidiary will not invest directly in physical commodities. The Subsidiary also invests in investment-grade fixed income securities and shares of an affiliated money market fund for investment purposes or to serve as collateral for its commodity-linked investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary permits it to gain exposure to the commodities markets in a potentially tax-efficient manner. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and, like the Fund, is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager).

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures contracts (including commodity-linked futures), options contracts (including options on futures contracts), structured investments (including commodity-linked structured notes) and swaps (including commodity-linked swaps) to increase, modify, or reduce commodity market exposures. Actual exposures will vary over time based on factors such as market movements and assessments of market conditions by the Fund's portfolio managers. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions on both U.S. and foreign exchanges or in the "over-the-counter" (OTC) market. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the energy and materials sectors.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

In constructing the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio, the Investment Manager seeks to identify a portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, generally with a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of 1 year or less.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. Additionally, the Fund’s strategy of investing in derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, will also contribute to frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year).