Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$5.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
96.4%
Expense Ratio 2.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 135.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BXMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|24.01%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|24.36%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|69.48%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|46.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|77.41%
|2021
|1.8%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|65.32%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|15.56%
|2019
|0.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|25.25%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|45.03%
|Period
|BXMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|24.01%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|22.55%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|62.65%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|41.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|77.41%
|2021
|1.8%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|66.53%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|21.33%
|2019
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|21.78%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|51.31%
|BXMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.01 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|1.11%
|Number of Holdings
|7307
|4
|4478
|1.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.59 B
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|7.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.43%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|98.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.76%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|68.20%
|Cash
|37.98%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|71.02%
|Other
|31.12%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|16.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.46%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|43.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|36.40%
|Bonds
|-64.46%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|23.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXMYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|87.80%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|93.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|15.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|95.28%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|94.09%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|1.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|88.19%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|75.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|87.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|92.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXMYX % Rank
|US
|90.72%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|54.77%
|Non US
|4.04%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|79.15%
|BXMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.59%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|23.74%
|Management Fee
|1.87%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|92.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BXMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BXMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BXMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|135.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|68.15%
|BXMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|93.99%
|BXMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BXMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|17.27%
|BXMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Stephen W. Sullens is a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group and Head of Portfolio Management for the Hedge Fund Solutions Group. Before joining Blackstone in 2001, Mr. Sullens served as a Director with Citi Alternative Investment Strategies, Citigroup's hedge fund investment center. In that role, he was responsible for manager selection and monitoring, as well as portfolio management. Previously, Mr. Sullens served as Manager of Alternative Investments for The Walt Disney Company, where he directed the company's alternative investment program, including investments in private equity, real estate, venture capital and hedge funds. Prior to his six years at Disney, he was an analyst with Trammell Crow Ventures, a real estate investment advisory firm. Mr. Sullens received both a BA in Economics and an MS in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Alberto Santulin is a Managing Director of the Hedge Fund Solutions Group. Before joining Blackstone in 2003, Mr. Santulin worked at Rasini & Co. Inc., a European fund-of-hedge-funds, where he opened and ran the New York office. Prior to joining Rasini, Mr. Santulin worked in London for Banque Paribas where he was in Fixed Income Derivatives Sales & Trading covering Italian institutions and hedge funds. Mr. Santulin received a BA with a major in Finance from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. His degree dissertation is titled "Hedge Funds: Evolution and Investment Strategies." He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2016
6.13
6.1%
Robert Jordan is a Senior Managing Director for The Blackstone Group L.P.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2016
6.13
6.1%
Ian Morris is a Senior Managing Director for The Blackstone Group L.P.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 11, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Raymond Chan is a managing director in the GPS Group, based in New York, a senior portfolio manager and a member of the GPS Investment Committee. Previously, he was a member of the Cross Asset Solutions and Pension Endowment and Foundations groups within the Securities Division, where he developed and implemented customized investing and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Mr. Chan first joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 as an associate in the Investment Management division. He was named managing director in 2012. Before joining the firm, he worked as a management consultant specializing in financial services at Oliver, Wyman and Company. Mr. Chan earned an AB, magna cum laude, in biochemistry from Harvard College, and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
2021-Present: Principal, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions) 2019-2020: Vice President, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions) 2016-2018: Associate, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
David Ben-Ur, CFA, Partner, Portfolio Manager, Director of Research is responsible for research and portfolio management for the firm, with a focus on equity strategies. Prior to joining Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. in March 2004, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he was Vice President, Senior Investment Strategist and the senior leader responsible for U.S. equity investments for the company’s $14 billion manager of managers business. Prior to joining Goldman, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Fidelity Management & Research, as a Senior Fund Analyst and Assistant Investment Strategist at Fidelity’s fund of funds unit. Mr. Ben-Ur graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in Spanish Literature and Comparative Religion and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society. Mr. Ben-Ur received his Master’s in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and was awarded the CFA charter in 1998. He is the co-author of An Asset-Management Approach to Manager Selection, a chapter in "Modern Investment Management: An Equilibrium Approach," by Bob Litterman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (John Wiley & Sons, 2003).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...