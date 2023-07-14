Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$5.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

96.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Blackstone
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Sullens

BXMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -73.0% 19.4% 24.37%
1 Yr 5.3% -9.1% 86.9% 25.09%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 70.68%
5 Yr -0.4%* -4.9% 14.4% 47.09%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.6% -22.7% 305.1% 77.04%
2021 1.7% -9.8% 27.3% 64.11%
2020 -1.4% -20.8% 10.9% 15.11%
2019 0.7% -12.4% 29.4% 24.26%
2018 -0.7% -10.5% 15.8% 45.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -73.0% 19.4% 24.37%
1 Yr 5.3% -13.4% 86.9% 22.91%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 63.86%
5 Yr -0.4%* -5.3% 14.4% 41.70%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.6% -22.7% 305.1% 77.04%
2021 1.7% -9.8% 27.3% 65.32%
2020 -1.4% -20.8% 10.9% 20.89%
2019 0.7% -8.4% 29.4% 22.77%
2018 -0.7% -10.2% 18.0% 51.83%

NAV & Total Return History

BXMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXMIX Category Low Category High BXMIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.01 B 1.5 M 5.01 B 0.74%
Number of Holdings 7307 4 4478 0.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.59 B -398 M 2.55 B 7.07%
Weighting of Top 10 96.43% 13.1% 100.0% 97.71%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXMIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.76% -3.75% 97.95% 67.84%
Cash 		37.98% -6278.21% 410.43% 70.67%
Other 		31.12% -21.53% 148.54% 16.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.46% 0.00% 87.92% 43.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% -0.12% 46.97% 36.04%
Bonds 		-64.46% -326.45% 6347.80% 22.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXMIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.23% 87.40%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.58% 92.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 51.26% 14.96%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.45% 94.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 45.63% 93.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 59.28% 0.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.17%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.78% 87.80%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.62% 74.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.09% 87.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 92.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXMIX % Rank
US 		90.72% -8.85% 91.88% 54.42%
Non US 		4.04% -19.62% 42.11% 78.80%

BXMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.67% 0.29% 31.15% 21.22%
Management Fee 1.87% 0.00% 2.50% 92.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BXMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 491.00% 67.74%

BXMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXMIX Category Low Category High BXMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 93.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXMIX Category Low Category High BXMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -2.51% 6.83% 22.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BXMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Sullens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2014

7.96

8.0%

Stephen W. Sullens is a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group and Head of Portfolio Management for the Hedge Fund Solutions Group. Before joining Blackstone in 2001, Mr. Sullens served as a Director with Citi Alternative Investment Strategies, Citigroup's hedge fund investment center. In that role, he was responsible for manager selection and monitoring, as well as portfolio management. Previously, Mr. Sullens served as Manager of Alternative Investments for The Walt Disney Company, where he directed the company's alternative investment program, including investments in private equity, real estate, venture capital and hedge funds. Prior to his six years at Disney, he was an analyst with Trammell Crow Ventures, a real estate investment advisory firm. Mr. Sullens received both a BA in Economics and an MS in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alberto Santulin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2014

7.96

8.0%

Alberto Santulin is a Managing Director of the Hedge Fund Solutions Group. Before joining Blackstone in 2003, Mr. Santulin worked at Rasini & Co. Inc., a European fund-of-hedge-funds, where he opened and ran the New York office. Prior to joining Rasini, Mr. Santulin worked in London for Banque Paribas where he was in Fixed Income Derivatives Sales & Trading covering Italian institutions and hedge funds. Mr. Santulin received a BA with a major in Finance from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. His degree dissertation is titled "Hedge Funds: Evolution and Investment Strategies." He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Jordan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Robert Jordan is a Senior Managing Director for The Blackstone Group L.P.

Ian Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Ian Morris is a Senior Managing Director for The Blackstone Group L.P.

Raymond Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 11, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Raymond Chan is a managing director in the GPS Group, based in New York, a senior portfolio manager and a member of the GPS Investment Committee. Previously, he was a member of the Cross Asset Solutions and Pension Endowment and Foundations groups within the Securities Division, where he developed and implemented customized investing and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Mr. Chan first joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 as an associate in the Investment Management division. He was named managing director in 2012. Before joining the firm, he worked as a management consultant specializing in financial services at Oliver, Wyman and Company. Mr. Chan earned an AB, magna cum laude, in biochemistry from Harvard College, and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charter holder.

Max Jaffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2021

0.84

0.8%

2021-Present: Principal, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions) 2019-2020: Vice President, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions) 2016-2018: Associate, Blackstone (Hedge Fund Solutions)

David Ben-Ur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2022

0.39

0.4%

David Ben-Ur, CFA, Partner, Portfolio Manager, Director of Research is responsible for research and portfolio management for the firm, with a focus on equity strategies. Prior to joining Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. in March 2004, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he was Vice President, Senior Investment Strategist and the senior leader responsible for U.S. equity investments for the company’s $14 billion manager of managers business. Prior to joining Goldman, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Fidelity Management & Research, as a Senior Fund Analyst and Assistant Investment Strategist at Fidelity’s fund of funds unit. Mr. Ben-Ur graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in Spanish Literature and Comparative Religion and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society. Mr. Ben-Ur received his Master’s in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and was awarded the CFA charter in 1998. He is the co-author of An Asset-Management Approach to Manager Selection, a chapter in "Modern Investment Management: An Equilibrium Approach," by Bob Litterman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (John Wiley & Sons, 2003).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

