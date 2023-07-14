David Ben-Ur, CFA, Partner, Portfolio Manager, Director of Research is responsible for research and portfolio management for the firm, with a focus on equity strategies. Prior to joining Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. in March 2004, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he was Vice President, Senior Investment Strategist and the senior leader responsible for U.S. equity investments for the company’s $14 billion manager of managers business. Prior to joining Goldman, Mr. Ben-Ur worked at Fidelity Management & Research, as a Senior Fund Analyst and Assistant Investment Strategist at Fidelity’s fund of funds unit. Mr. Ben-Ur graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in Spanish Literature and Comparative Religion and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society. Mr. Ben-Ur received his Master’s in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and was awarded the CFA charter in 1998. He is the co-author of An Asset-Management Approach to Manager Selection, a chapter in "Modern Investment Management: An Equilibrium Approach," by Bob Litterman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (John Wiley & Sons, 2003).