The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in the following types of U.S. dollar‑denominated debt obligations:

• Obligations of U.S. government and other public‑sector entities

• Asset‑backed and mortgage‑backed obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers

• Corporate debt of U.S. and foreign issuers

The Fund only invests in investment-grade debt obligations, rated at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency or, if unrated, determined by Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (the “Advisor”) to be investment grade. After purchase, a debt obligation may cease to be rated or may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the debt obligation. The Fund may hold debt obligations with a “D” or similar credit rating indicating at least a partial payment default.

The Advisor attempts to keep the duration of the Fund’s portfolio substantially equal to that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg 1‑3 Year U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index. The duration of the Fund’s benchmark as of March 31, 2022 was 1.92 years. The dollar‑weighted average portfolio effective maturity of the Fund will normally be more than one year but less than three years during normal market conditions. The Fund may invest in debt obligations of all maturities. The Advisor attempts to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by holding debt obligations of many different issuers and choosing issuers in a variety of sectors.

In determining which debt obligations to buy for the Fund, the Advisor attempts to achieve returns that exceed the Fund’s benchmark primarily in three ways:

• Yield curve positioning: The Advisor selects debt obligations with maturities and yields that it believes have the greatest potential for achieving the Fund’s objective, while attempting to match the average duration of the debt obligations in the Fund with the average duration of the debt obligations in the Fund’s benchmark.

• Sector allocation: The Advisor invests in debt obligations in those sectors which it believes represent the greatest potential for achieving the Fund’s objective.

•

Security selection:

The Advisor determines which issuers it believes offer the best relative value within each sector and then decides which available debt obligations of that issuer to purchase.

The Fund may invest in foreign debt obligations and money market instruments. The Advisor generally will sell a debt obligation when, on a relative basis and in the Advisor’s opinion, it will no longer help the Fund attain its objective.