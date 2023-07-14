Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Baird Short-Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
BSBIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BSBIX) Primary Inv (BSBSX)
BSBIX (Mutual Fund)

Baird Short-Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BSBIX) Primary Inv (BSBSX)
BSBIX (Mutual Fund)

Baird Short-Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BSBIX) Primary Inv (BSBSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baird Short-Term Bond Fund

BSBIX | Fund

$9.27

$10.4 B

3.33%

$0.31

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$10.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baird Short-Term Bond Fund

BSBIX | Fund

$9.27

$10.4 B

3.33%

$0.31

0.30%

BSBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baird Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baird
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    1072162698
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Groeschell

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in the following types of U.S. dollar‑denominated debt obligations:
Obligations of U.S. government and other public‑sector entities
Asset‑backed and mortgage‑backed obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers
Corporate debt of U.S. and foreign issuers
The Fund only invests in investment-grade debt obligations, rated at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency or, if unrated, determined by Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (the “Advisor”) to be investment grade. After purchase, a debt obligation may cease to be rated or may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the debt obligation. The Fund may hold debt obligations with a “D” or similar credit rating indicating at least a partial payment default.
The Advisor attempts to keep the duration of the Fund’s portfolio substantially equal to that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg 1‑3 Year U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index. The duration of the Fund’s benchmark as of March 31, 2022 was 1.92 years. The dollar‑weighted average portfolio effective maturity of the Fund will normally be more than one year but less than three years during normal market conditions. The Fund may invest in debt obligations of all maturities. The Advisor attempts to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by holding debt obligations of many different issuers and choosing issuers in a variety of sectors.
In determining which debt obligations to buy for the Fund, the Advisor attempts to achieve returns that exceed the Fund’s benchmark primarily in three ways:
Yield curve positioning: The Advisor selects debt obligations with maturities and yields that it believes have the greatest potential for achieving the Fund’s objective, while attempting to match the average duration of the debt obligations in the Fund with the average duration of the debt obligations in the Fund’s benchmark.
Sector allocation: The Advisor invests in debt obligations in those sectors which it believes represent the greatest potential for achieving the Fund’s objective.
Security selection: The Advisor determines which issuers it believes offer the best relative value within each sector and then decides which available debt obligations of that issuer to purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign debt obligations and money market instruments. The Advisor generally will sell a debt obligation when, on a relative basis and in the Advisor’s opinion, it will no longer help the Fund attain its objective.
Read More

BSBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 46.35%
1 Yr -0.7% -11.5% 2.9% 38.54%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.1% 1.3% 41.14%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 19.32%
10 Yr -0.5%* -11.7% 2.2% 16.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 17.70%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 70.55%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 57.57%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 41.27%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 24.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 43.23%
1 Yr -0.7% -11.5% 1.9% 34.20%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.1% 4.5% 41.37%
5 Yr -0.3%* -8.3% 1.7% 8.35%
10 Yr 0.6%* -10.2% 2.1% 9.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 17.88%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 70.36%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 57.57%
2019 0.6% -28.6% 3.0% 29.94%
2018 0.3% -1.0% 1.3% 5.20%

NAV & Total Return History

BSBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSBIX Category Low Category High BSBIX % Rank
Net Assets 10.4 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 13.17%
Number of Holdings 536 4 4919 41.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.79 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 6.60%
Weighting of Top 10 36.43% 1.7% 100.0% 22.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 8.97%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 8.74%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 8.43%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 5.17%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.97%
  6. First American Government Obligs U 3.93%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 3.92%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.13% 1.53%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.63% 1.10%
  10. World Finl Network Credit Card Tst 3.14% 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSBIX % Rank
Bonds 		88.84% 49.71% 194.71% 81.42%
Cash 		5.72% -102.46% 39.20% 29.51%
Convertible Bonds 		5.44% 0.00% 27.71% 12.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 28.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 32.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 16.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSBIX % Rank
Corporate 		50.62% 0.00% 100.00% 32.64%
Government 		30.10% 0.00% 73.63% 29.17%
Securitized 		10.86% 0.00% 97.27% 84.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.72% 0.00% 44.09% 37.67%
Municipal 		2.70% 0.00% 17.46% 6.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 30.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSBIX % Rank
US 		72.93% 0.00% 165.96% 80.73%
Non US 		15.91% 0.00% 72.71% 29.51%

BSBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 19.98% 87.57%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 23.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 20.34%

Sales Fees

BSBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 2.00% 500.00% 43.63%

BSBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSBIX Category Low Category High BSBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.33% 0.00% 11.01% 63.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSBIX Category Low Category High BSBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -1.27% 4.98% 57.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Groeschell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Charlie has more than 40 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. His responsibilities include setting investment policy and implementing the long-term investment strategy of Baird Advisors. He also plays a lead role in the management of institutional client relationships. Charlie obtained his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Charlie was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research & Management Company (FIRMCO).

M. Sharon deGuzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Sharon plays a lead role in risk management and portfolio construction focusing on managing short and intermediate taxable portfolios and tax-exempt portfolios. Sharon obtained her undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University. She is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Sharon was an Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) where she did quantitative fixed income analysis and portfolio management.

Mary Ellen Stanek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Mary Ellen has more than 40 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. She is responsible for the formulation of fixed income strategy as well as the development and implementation of all fixed income asset management services. Mary Ellen serves on the board of Baird Financial Group, as President of the Baird Funds and is chair of the Baird Diversity Steering Committee. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Marquette University and her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mary Ellen earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1983 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Mary Ellen was President and Chief Executive Officer of Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) and was Director of Fixed Income.

Warren Pierson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Warren plays a lead role in the formulation of fixed income strategy as well as the development and implementation of Baird Advisors’ fixed income asset management services. Warren obtained his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1990. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and a past President of the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Warren was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) where he managed municipal bond portfolios and intermediate taxable bond portfolios.Mr. Pierson received his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1990. Mr. Pierson is currently a member of the CFA Institute and is past President of the CFA Society of Milwaukee.

Jeffrey Schrom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Jeff has more than 25 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. He plays a lead role in overseeing credit research and developing and implementing investment strategies within the credit sector. Jeff obtained his undergraduate degree from Carroll University and his M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned the Certified Public Accountant designation in 1991 and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998. Jeff is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Jeff was the Director of Corporate Bonds at Clarica Life Insurance and began his career as an auditor at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Jay Schwister

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Jay has more than 35 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. He is the head of fixed income research and oversees risk management across Baird Advisors’ portfolio strategies. Jay also plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy. In addition, he directs product responsibility for Long Duration LDI strategies designed for defined benefit pension plans. Jay obtained his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1987. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Jay was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Putnam Investments in Boston where he was responsible for strategy formulation and portfolio construction across a wide variety of multi-sector fixed income mandates.

Meghan Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Meg has more than 20 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. She co-leads research and strategy development in the mortgage and asset-backed sectors. Meg obtained her undergraduate degree in Economics from Boston College, and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2005. She is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to rejoining Baird Advisors in 2007, Meg was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Deerfield Capital Management in Chicago where she was a member of the asset-backed securities team focusing on collateralized debt obligations.

Patrick Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Pat co-leads research and strategy development in the mortgage and asset-backed sectors. Pat obtained his undergraduate degree in Finance and his MS in Applied Economics from Marquette University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Pat was a Senior Vice President at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. covering institutional fixed income accounts where he focused on research and relative value analysis within securitized products and investment grade credit.

Abhishek Pulakanti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Abhi focuses on research and analysis in investment-grade and high-yield corporate credits. Abhi obtained his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Vasavi College of Engineering and his Master’s in Computer Science and MBA in Finance from Sam Houston State University. He earned the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation in 2010 and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2014. Abhi is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, he was an Assistant Vice President and Fixed Income Analyst at BMO Global Asset Management.

Andrew O'Connell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Andy focuses on research and analysis in investment-grade and high-yield corporate credits. Andy obtained his undergraduate degree from Marquette University, where he was a graduate of the Applied Investment Management program. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Andy performed credit research at M&I Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×