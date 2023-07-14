The Fund is a non-diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. growth companies of any market capitalization. BAMCO, Inc. (“BAMCO” or the “Adviser”) seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. To take advantage of opportunities to invest, the Fund may borrow money from banks (leverage) in an amount up to one-third of its total assets, which include assets purchased with borrowed money.