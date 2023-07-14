Home
Baron Partners Fund

BPTRX (Mutual Fund)

BPTRX (Mutual Fund)

Baron Partners Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$166.04 +0.58 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (BPTRX) Primary Inst (BPTIX) Retirement (BPTUX)

Baron Partners Fund

BPTRX | Fund

$166.04

$6.21 B

0.00%

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

48.8%

1 yr return

22.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

23.3%

Net Assets

$6.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

93.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$165.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.14%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Baron Partners Fund

BPTRX | Fund

$166.04

$6.21 B

0.00%

1.36%

BPTRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 48.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 23.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Partners Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Baron

Fund Description

The Fund is a non-diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. growth companies of any market capitalization. BAMCO, Inc. (“BAMCO” or the “Adviser”) seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. To take advantage of opportunities to invest, the Fund may borrow money from banks (leverage) in an amount up to one-third of its total assets, which include assets purchased with borrowed money.
Read More

BPTRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.8% -41.7% 64.0% 0.99%
1 Yr 22.8% -46.2% 77.9% 21.77%
3 Yr 20.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 0.43%
5 Yr 23.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 0.27%
10 Yr 19.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 0.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.9% -85.9% 81.6% 89.38%
2021 10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 13.44%
2020 33.5% -13.0% 34.8% 0.44%
2019 9.6% -6.0% 10.6% 0.56%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 2.0% 9.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.8% -41.7% 64.0% 0.90%
1 Yr 22.8% -46.2% 77.9% 19.56%
3 Yr 20.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 0.52%
5 Yr 23.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 0.28%
10 Yr 19.3%* -16.8% 19.7% 0.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.9% -85.9% 81.6% 89.38%
2021 10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 13.36%
2020 33.5% -13.0% 34.8% 0.44%
2019 9.6% -6.0% 10.6% 0.56%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 24.59%

NAV & Total Return History

BPTRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPTRX Category Low Category High BPTRX % Rank
Net Assets 6.21 B 189 K 222 B 22.60%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 90.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.53 B -1.37 M 104 B 13.44%
Weighting of Top 10 93.64% 11.4% 116.5% 0.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 54.27%
  2. CoStar Group Inc 6.09%
  3. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  4. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  5. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  6. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  7. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  8. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  9. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%
  10. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPTRX % Rank
Stocks 		104.50% 50.26% 104.50% 0.25%
Other 		6.33% -2.66% 17.15% 0.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.34%
Cash 		-10.83% -10.83% 49.73% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPTRX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		61.40% 0.00% 62.57% 0.41%
Financial Services 		13.75% 0.00% 43.06% 17.89%
Real Estate 		7.27% 0.00% 16.05% 1.24%
Technology 		6.56% 0.00% 65.70% 98.76%
Healthcare 		5.21% 0.00% 39.76% 97.20%
Communication Services 		5.18% 0.00% 66.40% 87.80%
Industrials 		0.41% 0.00% 30.65% 93.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.21% 0.00% 25.50% 84.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 74.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPTRX % Rank
US 		99.90% 34.69% 100.00% 2.56%
Non US 		4.60% 0.00% 54.22% 36.77%

BPTRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 20.29% 22.08%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BPTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.14% 0.00% 316.74% 8.49%

BPTRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPTRX Category Low Category High BPTRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 18.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPTRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPTRX Category Low Category High BPTRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.11% -6.13% 1.75% 90.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPTRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BPTRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.

Michael Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2018

3.76

3.8%

Michael Baron joined Baron in 2004 as a research analyst and was named co-portfolio manager of Baron WealthBuilder Fund in 2020 and Baron Partners Fund in 2018. He has 19 years of research experience. From 2003 to 2004, he worked at Glenhill Capital as a research analyst. Michael graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Economics in 2003 and from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with an M.B.A. in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

