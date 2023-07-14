The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large capitalization companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or Nasdaq. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks from among those in the large-cap growth category at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “large-cap stocks” are stocks of companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 1000 ® Index at the time of investment. The Russell 1000 Index is an unmanaged, market value weighted index, which measures performance of approximately 1,000 of the largest companies in the U.S. equity market. The Russell 1000 Index is reconstituted from time to time. The market capitalization range for the Russell 1000 Index was $477.3 million to $2.7 trillion as of February 28, 2022.

Growth stocks are those that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (“Bridgeway Capital”), believes have above average prospects for economic growth. Generally, these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index, but may also include stocks of other companies with similar “growth” characteristics whose market capitalizations are within the range of the Russell 1000 Index. In order to diversify the Fund’s investments, the Fund’s sub-advisor allocates up to 10% of the Fund’s assets to value stocks. Generally these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000 Value Index, but may also include stocks of other companies with similar “value” characteristics whose market capitalizations are within the range of the Russell 1000 Index. The Russell 1000 Growth Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 1000 Value Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.

The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”). The Fund also may invest in stocks of mid-capitalization companies.

Bridgeway Capital uses a proprietary model-driven quantitative approach to select stocks within the large-cap growth category. Bridgeway Capital will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” outside the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in large-cap stocks at any point in time. Based on statistically driven rules, securities are sold when the reasons for selecting the stock are no longer valid or when necessary to maintain the risk profile of the overall Fund.

Bridgeway Capital’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio securities. Bridgeway Capital uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, Bridgeway Capital may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record and/or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. Additionally, Bridgeway Capital generally prohibits investments in companies that, based on Bridgeway Capital’s judgment, are involved more than minimally in: (1) Sudan operations, (2) tobacco, or (3) adult entertainment.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Information Technology sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Information Technology sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.

While the Fund is actively managed for long-term total return, Bridgeway Capital seeks to minimize capital gain distributions as part of a tax management strategy. The successful application of this method is intended to result in a more tax-efficient fund than would otherwise be the case, but this method will not be solely determinative in any investment decision made by Bridgeway Capital.