American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
BLYAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$27.77 -0.04 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (BRLGX) Primary Inst (BLYYX) Inv (BLYPX) A (BLYAX) C (BLYCX) Retirement (BLYRX)
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (BRLGX) Primary Inst (BLYYX) Inv (BLYPX) A (BLYAX) C (BLYCX) Retirement (BLYRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

21.3%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BLYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 05, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Montgomery

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large capitalization companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or Nasdaq. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks from among those in the large-cap growth category at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “large-cap stocks” are stocks of companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of investment. The Russell 1000 Index is an unmanaged, market value weighted index, which measures performance of approximately 1,000 of the largest companies in the U.S. equity market. The Russell 1000 Index is reconstituted from time to time. The market capitalization range for the Russell 1000 Index was $477.3 million to $2.7 trillion as of February 28, 2022.
Growth stocks are those that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (“Bridgeway Capital”), believes have above average prospects for economic growth. Generally, these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, but may also include stocks of other companies with similar “growth” characteristics whose market capitalizations are within the range of the Russell 1000 Index. In order to diversify the Fund’s investments, the Fund’s sub-advisor allocates up to 10% of the Fund’s assets to value stocks. Generally these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000 Value Index, but may also include stocks of other companies with similar “value” characteristics whose market capitalizations are within the range of the Russell 1000 Index. The Russell 1000 Growth Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 1000 Value Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.
The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”). The Fund also may invest in stocks of mid-capitalization companies.
Bridgeway Capital uses a proprietary model-driven quantitative approach to select stocks within the large-cap growth category. Bridgeway Capital will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” outside the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in large-cap stocks at any point in time. Based on statistically driven rules, securities are sold when the reasons for selecting the stock are no longer valid or when necessary to maintain the risk profile of the overall Fund.
Bridgeway Capital’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio securities. Bridgeway Capital uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, Bridgeway Capital may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record and/or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. Additionally, Bridgeway Capital generally prohibits investments in companies that, based on Bridgeway Capital’s judgment, are involved more than minimally in: (1) Sudan operations, (2) tobacco, or (3) adult entertainment.
Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Information Technology sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Information Technology sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
While the Fund is actively managed for long-term total return, Bridgeway Capital seeks to minimize capital gain distributions as part of a tax management strategy. The successful application of this method is intended to result in a more tax-efficient fund than would otherwise be the case, but this method will not be solely determinative in any investment decision made by Bridgeway Capital.
The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell futures contracts, including equity index futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

BLYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -41.7% 64.0% 73.21%
1 Yr 4.3% -46.2% 77.9% 87.92%
3 Yr -4.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 74.14%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 80.95%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 34.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 60.95%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.10%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.34%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 85.29%
2018 -3.3% -15.9% 2.0% 74.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -41.7% 64.0% 70.17%
1 Yr 4.3% -46.2% 77.9% 83.57%
3 Yr -4.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 73.81%
5 Yr -1.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 77.23%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 52.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 60.95%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.10%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.34%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 85.29%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 52.24%

NAV & Total Return History

BLYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLYAX Category Low Category High BLYAX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 189 K 222 B 78.80%
Number of Holdings 70 2 3509 44.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 82.19%
Weighting of Top 10 35.53% 11.4% 116.5% 86.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.44%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.60%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.89%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.99%
  5. HubSpot Inc 3.08%
  6. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.81%
  7. RingCentral Inc Class A 2.76%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.76%
  9. Micron Technology Inc 2.67%
  10. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Slct 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLYAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.54% 50.26% 104.50% 67.19%
Cash 		2.45% -10.83% 49.73% 29.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 77.33%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 78.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 77.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 76.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLYAX % Rank
Technology 		42.53% 0.00% 65.70% 15.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.12% 0.00% 62.57% 60.76%
Healthcare 		11.29% 0.00% 39.76% 63.48%
Consumer Defense 		8.71% 0.00% 25.50% 6.27%
Financial Services 		7.50% 0.00% 43.06% 65.87%
Communication Services 		4.84% 0.00% 66.40% 89.37%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 18.91% 9.15%
Energy 		2.99% 0.00% 41.09% 19.54%
Industrials 		2.08% 0.00% 30.65% 88.54%
Real Estate 		1.21% 0.00% 16.05% 48.15%
Utilities 		0.07% 0.00% 16.07% 27.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLYAX % Rank
US 		97.52% 34.69% 100.00% 28.36%
Non US 		0.02% 0.00% 54.22% 86.81%

BLYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 20.29% 30.39%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 97.60%

Sales Fees

BLYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 34.52%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 316.74% 72.67%

BLYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLYAX Category Low Category High BLYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 81.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLYAX Category Low Category High BLYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -6.13% 1.75% 48.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2003

18.59

18.6%

John, CIO and President,founded Bridgeway in 1993.He worked with computer modeling and quantitative methods as a research engineer at MIT in the late 1970s. Later, as a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management. He began applying these methods to his investments in 1985. Over the next 6 years, this style proved more successful than even John had expected. He left his full-time position in the transportation industry at the end of 1991 to perform full-time research on his models, study the mutual fund industry, and write a business plan for Bridgeway.

Elena Khoziaeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Elena Khoziaeva, CFA, is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 1998. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Elena earned a Bachelor of Economic Sciences from Belarussian State Economic University in Minsk and graduated with highest honors from the University of Houston with an MBA in Accounting.

Michael Whipple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Mike Whipple, CFA, FRM, is a portfolio manager and began working for Bridgeway in 2002. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. He holds a BS in Accountancy and Finance from Miami University in Ohio. Michael worked in public accounting with a focus in auditing from 1993 to 2000 before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2000 to 2002, where he earned his MBA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

