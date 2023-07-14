Home
Trending ETFs

Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
BISRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.2 -0.08 -0.56%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (BISAX) Primary Inst (BISMX) C (BINCX) Retirement (BISRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund

BISRX | Fund

$14.20

$298 M

5.10%

$0.72

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.5%

1 yr return

38.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$298 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.16%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BISRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Luiz Sauerbronn

Fund Description

The International Small Cap Equity Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies with small market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities). A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the source of its revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets measured at the time of purchase in equity securities of small market capitalization companies located in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund considers a company to be a small capitalization company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or less at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Fund will invest in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets (including frontier markets). With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector.The International Small Cap Equity Fund may invest in issuers located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Small Cap Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country.The International Small Cap Equity Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high.Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the International Small Cap Equity Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.
Read More

BISRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.5% 2.0% 22.5% 1.89%
1 Yr 38.5% 2.6% 38.5% 1.89%
3 Yr 15.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 10.20%
5 Yr 2.6%* -4.5% 4.1% 17.02%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% 73.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -22.7% 5.8% 31.37%
2021 7.1% -2.9% 9.4% 23.53%
2020 1.2% -3.7% 9.4% 46.94%
2019 1.5% 0.5% 7.1% 89.36%
2018 -5.1% -6.8% -2.4% 52.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.5% -11.6% 22.5% 1.89%
1 Yr 38.5% -13.7% 38.5% 1.89%
3 Yr 15.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 10.42%
5 Yr 3.3%* -4.5% 7.1% 21.74%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% 70.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -22.7% 5.8% 31.37%
2021 7.1% -2.9% 9.4% 23.53%
2020 1.2% -3.7% 9.4% 46.94%
2019 1.5% 0.5% 7.1% 89.36%
2018 -4.3% -6.3% -2.3% 38.64%

NAV & Total Return History

BISRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BISRX Category Low Category High BISRX % Rank
Net Assets 298 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 57.69%
Number of Holdings 80 10 5533 63.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.9 M 495 K 2.65 B 48.08%
Weighting of Top 10 26.57% 1.9% 99.9% 34.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Embraer SA 6.33%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BISRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.85% 84.41% 100.00% 42.31%
Cash 		1.15% -0.17% 9.05% 61.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 90.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 90.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 92.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 92.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BISRX % Rank
Industrials 		18.47% 5.36% 31.52% 75.00%
Consumer Defense 		18.05% 3.45% 18.05% 7.69%
Financial Services 		12.76% 3.05% 32.74% 67.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 4.00% 24.14% 53.85%
Healthcare 		9.89% 0.00% 9.89% 7.69%
Real Estate 		8.83% 0.00% 16.01% 34.62%
Energy 		7.03% 0.00% 19.25% 46.15%
Communication Services 		5.49% 0.00% 8.94% 25.00%
Basic Materials 		4.80% 1.74% 28.84% 90.38%
Utilities 		2.84% 0.00% 15.19% 25.00%
Technology 		0.67% 0.00% 18.01% 96.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BISRX % Rank
Non US 		93.63% 72.39% 99.90% 75.00%
US 		5.22% 0.00% 20.11% 19.23%

BISRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.36% 4.27% 55.77%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.30% 1.92% 70.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.15% 81.82%

Sales Fees

BISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.16% 2.00% 119.00% 29.17%

BISRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BISRX Category Low Category High BISRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.10% 0.00% 6.81% 53.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BISRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BISRX Category Low Category High BISRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -0.10% 4.33% 63.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BISRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BISRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Luiz Sauerbronn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Luiz Sauerbronn is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap and Small-Cap Investment Committees. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee as well as a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Banco Brascan (part of Brookfield) in Brazil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Earned his BS in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 2001.

Yingbin Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Yingbin Chen, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Technology Research Team and a member of the Small-Cap and All-Cap Investment Committees. Before Brandes, She worked for a major U.S. money center bank as a Technology Officer and a major U.S. technology company as a Technology Consultant. She earned her IMBA with high honors at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and MS in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Her experience began in 2001 when she joined Brandes

Mark Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Mark Costa, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Team covering aerospace & defense, industrial conglomerates, and industrial machinery/engineering. He is a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee, where he also serves as a Product Coordinator. He graduated with a BS in finance with distinction from San Diego State University. His relevant experience began in 2000 when he joined Brandes.

Bryan Barrett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Bryan Barrett, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials and Financial Institutions Research Teams covering global capital goods and commercial services companies, as well as global banks, insurance, holding companies and capital markets firms. He is also a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee, the Brandes Institute Advisory Board, and the ESG Oversight Committee. He earned a BA in economics and a BA in philosophy (with honors) from USC. His relevant experience began in 2008 when he joined Brandes.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

