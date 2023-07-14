Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|BINCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.4%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|7.55%
|1 Yr
|38.4%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|3.77%
|3 Yr
|15.3%*
|0.5%
|19.4%
|16.33%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|29.79%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|76.19%
* Annualized
|BINCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|298 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|55.77%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|10
|5533
|61.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.9 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|46.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.57%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|32.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.85%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|40.38%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|59.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|88.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|88.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|90.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|90.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINCX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.47%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|73.08%
|Consumer Defense
|18.05%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|5.77%
|Financial Services
|12.76%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|65.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.18%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|51.92%
|Healthcare
|9.89%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|5.77%
|Real Estate
|8.83%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|32.69%
|Energy
|7.03%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|44.23%
|Communication Services
|5.49%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|23.08%
|Basic Materials
|4.80%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|88.46%
|Utilities
|2.84%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|23.08%
|Technology
|0.67%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|94.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINCX % Rank
|Non US
|93.63%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|73.08%
|US
|5.22%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|17.31%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2012
10.34
10.3%
Luiz Sauerbronn is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap and Small-Cap Investment Committees. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee as well as a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Banco Brascan (part of Brookfield) in Brazil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Earned his BS in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 2001.
