The International Small Cap Equity Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies with small market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities). A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the source of its revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets measured at the time of purchase in equity securities of small market capitalization companies located in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund considers a company to be a small capitalization company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or less at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Fund will invest in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets (including frontier markets). With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector. The International Small Cap Equity Fund may invest in issuers located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Small Cap Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country. The International Small Cap Equity Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high. Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the International Small Cap Equity Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.