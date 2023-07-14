Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic companies. The Fund invests primarily in securities of medium and large market capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have exhibited an above average rate of earnings growth and that have prospects for above average, sustainable growth in the future. Medium and large market capitalization companies are, according to the Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in companies that do not exhibit particularly strong earnings histories but have other attributes that may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future. Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund invests primarily in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets.

The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if:

• The investment thesis is violated;

• A more attractively priced security is found; or

• The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.