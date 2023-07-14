Home
Brown Advisory Growth Equity Fund

BIAGX | Fund

$26.73

$2.5 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.2%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$2.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    30448073
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Stuzin

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic companies.  The Fund invests primarily in securities of medium and large market capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have exhibited an above average rate of earnings growth and that have prospects for above average, sustainable growth in the future.  Medium and large market capitalization companies are, according to the Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase.  The Fund may also invest in companies that do not exhibit particularly strong earnings histories but have other attributes that may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future.  Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).  The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities.  The Fund invests primarily in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.  ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities.  The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets.
The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if:
The investment thesis is violated;
A more attractively priced security is found; or
The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
BIAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -41.7% 64.0% 58.92%
1 Yr 11.7% -46.2% 77.9% 69.19%
3 Yr -3.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 69.35%
5 Yr 1.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 50.64%
10 Yr 4.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 40.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.47%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.28%
2020 8.0% -13.0% 34.8% 50.97%
2019 7.6% -6.0% 10.6% 9.62%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 29.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -41.7% 64.0% 56.61%
1 Yr 11.7% -46.2% 77.9% 65.08%
3 Yr -3.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 68.95%
5 Yr 1.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 55.67%
10 Yr 7.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 46.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.47%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.28%
2020 8.0% -13.0% 34.8% 50.97%
2019 7.6% -6.0% 10.6% 9.62%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 52.81%

NAV & Total Return History

BIAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIAGX Category Low Category High BIAGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.5 B 189 K 222 B 37.14%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 88.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 B -1.37 M 104 B 39.74%
Weighting of Top 10 43.06% 11.4% 116.5% 67.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ServiceNow Inc 4.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.91%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.74%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.70%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.64%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.31%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.18%
  8. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.18%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.18%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.79% 50.26% 104.50% 75.10%
Cash 		3.21% -10.83% 49.73% 19.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAGX % Rank
Technology 		28.97% 0.00% 65.70% 73.21%
Healthcare 		22.86% 0.00% 39.76% 3.87%
Industrials 		12.49% 0.00% 30.65% 7.34%
Consumer Defense 		8.07% 0.00% 25.50% 8.24%
Financial Services 		7.34% 0.00% 43.06% 67.93%
Communication Services 		7.25% 0.00% 66.40% 78.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.74% 0.00% 62.57% 95.55%
Real Estate 		3.60% 0.00% 16.05% 11.87%
Basic Materials 		2.68% 0.00% 18.91% 20.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAGX % Rank
US 		92.56% 34.69% 100.00% 64.06%
Non US 		4.23% 0.00% 54.22% 39.98%

BIAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 20.29% 61.88%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 37.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 53.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 35.17%

BIAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIAGX Category Low Category High BIAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIAGX Category Low Category High BIAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -6.13% 1.75% 27.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BIAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Stuzin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 1999

22.94

22.9%

Kenneth M. Stuzin, CFA. Mr. Stuzin is a Partner at Brown Advisory and is responsible for managing the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 1996, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Los Angeles, where he was a US Large-Cap Portfolio Manager. Prior to this position, Mr. Stuzin was a quantitative portfolio strategist in New York, where he advised clients on capital market issues and strategic asset allocation decisions. Mr. Stuzin is a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in 1986, followed by an MBA from the University in 1993. Mr. Stuzin was hired to manage Brown Advisory’s US Large-Cap Growth Equity strategy and to build upon and grow the investment process into what it is today.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

