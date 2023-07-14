Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.2%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$2.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|58.92%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|69.19%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|69.35%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|50.64%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|40.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|67.47%
|2021
|2.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|61.28%
|2020
|8.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|50.97%
|2019
|7.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|9.62%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|29.46%
|BIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 B
|189 K
|222 B
|37.14%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|88.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|39.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.06%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|67.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.79%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.10%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|19.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAGX % Rank
|Technology
|28.97%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|73.21%
|Healthcare
|22.86%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|3.87%
|Industrials
|12.49%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|7.34%
|Consumer Defense
|8.07%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|8.24%
|Financial Services
|7.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|67.93%
|Communication Services
|7.25%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|78.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.74%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.55%
|Real Estate
|3.60%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|11.87%
|Basic Materials
|2.68%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|20.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|56.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAGX % Rank
|US
|92.56%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|64.06%
|Non US
|4.23%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|39.98%
|BIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.88%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|53.06%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|35.17%
|BIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|19.20%
|BIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.03%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|27.44%
|BIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 1999
22.94
22.9%
Kenneth M. Stuzin, CFA. Mr. Stuzin is a Partner at Brown Advisory and is responsible for managing the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 1996, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Los Angeles, where he was a US Large-Cap Portfolio Manager. Prior to this position, Mr. Stuzin was a quantitative portfolio strategist in New York, where he advised clients on capital market issues and strategic asset allocation decisions. Mr. Stuzin is a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in 1986, followed by an MBA from the University in 1993. Mr. Stuzin was hired to manage Brown Advisory’s US Large-Cap Growth Equity strategy and to build upon and grow the investment process into what it is today.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
