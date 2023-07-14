Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.3%
1 yr return
12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$2.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BAFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|58.34%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.04%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|67.98%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|48.63%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|37.53%
* Annualized
|BAFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 B
|189 K
|222 B
|37.06%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|87.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|39.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.06%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|67.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.79%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.02%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|19.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|11.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|18.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|5.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|4.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFGX % Rank
|Technology
|28.97%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|73.12%
|Healthcare
|22.86%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|3.79%
|Industrials
|12.49%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|7.25%
|Consumer Defense
|8.07%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|8.16%
|Financial Services
|7.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|67.85%
|Communication Services
|7.25%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|78.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.74%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.47%
|Real Estate
|3.60%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|11.79%
|Basic Materials
|2.68%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|20.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|31.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|54.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFGX % Rank
|US
|92.56%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|63.97%
|Non US
|4.23%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|39.90%
|BAFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|78.34%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BAFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BAFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|48.98%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|34.70%
|BAFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|15.91%
|BAFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BAFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|39.14%
|BAFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 1999
22.94
22.9%
Kenneth M. Stuzin, CFA. Mr. Stuzin is a Partner at Brown Advisory and is responsible for managing the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 1996, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Los Angeles, where he was a US Large-Cap Portfolio Manager. Prior to this position, Mr. Stuzin was a quantitative portfolio strategist in New York, where he advised clients on capital market issues and strategic asset allocation decisions. Mr. Stuzin is a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in 1986, followed by an MBA from the University in 1993. Mr. Stuzin was hired to manage Brown Advisory’s US Large-Cap Growth Equity strategy and to build upon and grow the investment process into what it is today.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
