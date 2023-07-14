Home
Trending ETFs

BHCUX (Mutual Fund)

BHCUX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

Net Assets

$195 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.38%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BHCUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neal Kaufman

Fund Description

The Fund is a non‑diversified fund that under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities in the form of common stock of companies engaged in the research, development, production, sale, delivery or distribution of products and services related to the health care industry. The Adviser uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is engaged in activities related to the health care industry, including whether: (1) the issuer derives 50% or more of its revenues from activities in the health care industry; or (2) the issuer devotes 50% or more of its assets to producing sales from the health care industry. These companies may include, among others, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, life sciences tools and services companies, health care equipment companies, health care supplies companies, managed health care companies, health care services companies, health care facilities, health care distributors, and health care technology companies. The Fund strives to invest in multiple subsectors of the health care industry. The Fund’s allocation among the different subsectors of the health care industry will vary depending upon the relative potential the Fund sees within each area. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant growth opportunities, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and attractive valuations. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization and may invest in foreign stocks, however, investments in non-U.S. securities are limited to 35% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase. 
Read More

BHCUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -11.3% 31.3% 17.68%
1 Yr 5.8% -23.6% 34.8% 35.98%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.3% 15.7% 7.05%
5 Yr 11.8%* -15.0% 12.1% 2.17%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -53.9% 5.0% 78.43%
2021 6.8% -22.3% 12.3% 12.42%
2020 13.5% -4.7% 41.4% 8.11%
2019 7.9% -10.2% 13.1% 6.82%
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -50.0% 21.6% 12.80%
1 Yr 5.8% -60.2% 34.8% 32.73%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.3% 17.8% 14.47%
5 Yr 11.8%* -15.0% 16.9% 7.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -53.9% 5.0% 78.43%
2021 6.8% -22.3% 12.3% 12.42%
2020 13.5% -4.7% 41.4% 8.11%
2019 7.9% -10.2% 13.1% 6.82%
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BHCUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BHCUX Category Low Category High BHCUX % Rank
Net Assets 195 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 65.24%
Number of Holdings 51 25 473 83.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 88.4 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 68.13%
Weighting of Top 10 41.16% 12.3% 80.8% 68.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.55%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.20%
  3. Bio-Techne Corp 5.19%
  4. Acceleron Pharma Inc 4.38%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 4.27%
  6. Natera Inc 4.21%
  7. Sanofi SA ADR 4.10%
  8. Schrodinger Inc Ordinary Shares 3.94%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.89%
  10. Abbott Laboratories 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BHCUX % Rank
Stocks 		92.75% 85.37% 106.13% 95.00%
Cash 		7.25% -0.04% 9.01% 3.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 98.75%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 91.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 98.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 98.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHCUX % Rank
Healthcare 		96.66% 59.26% 100.00% 90.00%
Real Estate 		2.54% 0.00% 5.89% 3.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.80% 0.00% 1.92% 3.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 98.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 98.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 98.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 99.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 98.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 98.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 98.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 99.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHCUX % Rank
US 		74.09% 53.67% 104.41% 86.25%
Non US 		18.66% 0.00% 45.40% 23.13%

BHCUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BHCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.08% 33.47% 59.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.25% 65.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BHCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BHCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BHCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.38% 0.00% 238.00% 64.03%

BHCUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BHCUX Category Low Category High BHCUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 99.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BHCUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BHCUX Category Low Category High BHCUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.54% 1.85% 75.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BHCUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BHCUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neal Kaufman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Neal joined Baron in 2005 as a research analyst and has 21 years of research experience. In 2018 he was named portfolio manager of Baron Health Care Fund. From 2001 to 2005, Neal worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as a vice president and managed a portfolio in the Equity Proprietary Trading group. From 1996 to 2001, Neal practiced corporate law in New York. Neal graduated cum laude from Yale College with a B.A. in History in 1993, from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1996 and from Columbia Business School with an Executive M.B.A. in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

