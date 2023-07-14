Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
Net Assets
$195 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.38%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BHCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|18.29%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|39.02%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|8.33%
|5 Yr
|11.5%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|2.90%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BHCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|79.74%
|2021
|6.7%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|13.73%
|2020
|13.4%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|9.46%
|2019
|7.8%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|8.33%
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|Period
|BHCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|13.41%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|35.76%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-21.3%
|17.8%
|15.13%
|5 Yr
|11.5%*
|-15.0%
|16.9%
|9.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BHCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|79.74%
|2021
|6.7%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|13.73%
|2020
|13.4%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|9.46%
|2019
|7.8%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|8.33%
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|BHCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|195 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|64.02%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|25
|473
|81.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|88.4 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|66.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.16%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|67.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.75%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|93.75%
|Cash
|7.25%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|1.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|46.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|52.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|46.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|45.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHCFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|96.66%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|88.75%
|Real Estate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|1.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|1.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.50%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|46.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|46.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|58.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|45.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|51.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|62.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHCFX % Rank
|US
|74.09%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|85.00%
|Non US
|18.66%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|21.88%
|BHCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|38.13%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|64.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BHCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BHCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BHCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.38%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|62.59%
|BHCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|53.33%
|BHCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BHCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.82%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|85.99%
|BHCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Neal joined Baron in 2005 as a research analyst and has 21 years of research experience. In 2018 he was named portfolio manager of Baron Health Care Fund. From 2001 to 2005, Neal worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as a vice president and managed a portfolio in the Equity Proprietary Trading group. From 1996 to 2001, Neal practiced corporate law in New York. Neal graduated cum laude from Yale College with a B.A. in History in 1993, from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1996 and from Columbia Business School with an Executive M.B.A. in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...