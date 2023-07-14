The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in securities of publicly traded infrastructure companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing, as a principal strategy, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities of infrastructure companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange, throughout the world, including the United States (the “80% Policy”), and, as part of the 80% Policy, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in publicly traded securities of infrastructure companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements (“Foreign Securities”). The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain exposure to securities of infrastructure companies in the United States and in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in energy-infrastructure companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, including below-investment grade rated securities (“junk bonds”), as described in this Prospectus.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.

The Fund defines an infrastructure company as any company that derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership or operation of infrastructure assets. The Fund defines infrastructure assets as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, and communication.

Infrastructure assets currently include: