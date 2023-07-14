Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
2.1%
1 yr return
-4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$438 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.5%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|42.45%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|63.21%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|50.52%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|67.06%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|78.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|55.66%
|2021
|5.3%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|40.59%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|83.15%
|2019
|4.7%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|81.18%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|57.33%
|Period
|BGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|37.74%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|62.26%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|50.52%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|64.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|55.66%
|2021
|5.3%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|40.59%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|83.15%
|2019
|4.7%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|81.18%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|40.00%
|Net Assets
|438 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|35.85%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|29
|233
|49.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|184 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|36.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.46%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|59.43%
|Stocks
|97.82%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|57.55%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|34.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|75.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|85.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|75.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|75.47%
|Utilities
|47.55%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|35.85%
|Industrials
|30.86%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|29.25%
|Energy
|12.02%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|53.77%
|Real Estate
|6.25%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|59.43%
|Communication Services
|3.33%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|50.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|88.68%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|74.53%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|79.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|77.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|75.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|83.96%
|US
|51.35%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|38.68%
|Non US
|46.47%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|62.26%
|Expense Ratio
|2.11%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|13.86%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|71.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.12%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|100.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|62.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|65.88%
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|72.64%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.07%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|98.04%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 09, 2016
5.73
5.7%
Leonardo Anguiano has 18 years of experience and is a Portfolio Manager on the global infrastructure team. He also is responsible for covering European infrastructure securities focusing on the Water, Transportation and Energy Infrastructure sectors. His past experience includes both direct and listed infrastructure investing and he has spent the majority of his career in London. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Leonardo worked for Santander in Madrid where he was in specialty sales covering infrastructure and utilities.
Mar 13, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Tom Miller is a Director on the Public Securities Group’s Infrastructure Securities team. Before focusing on his portfolio manager duties, he was responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the Energy Infrastructure sector.
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
