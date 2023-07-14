Home
Trending ETFs

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
BGLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.4 -0.09 -0.72%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (BGLYX) Primary A (BGLAX) C (BGLCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Fund

BGLCX | Fund

$12.40

$438 M

1.23%

$0.15

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$438 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brookfield Investment Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    206094
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leonardo Anguiano

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in securities of publicly traded infrastructure companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing, as a principal strategy, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities of infrastructure companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange, throughout the world, including the United States (the “80% Policy”), and, as part of the 80% Policy, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in publicly traded securities of infrastructure companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements (“Foreign Securities”). The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain exposure to securities of infrastructure companies in the United States and in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in energy-infrastructure companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, including below-investment grade rated securities (“junk bonds”), as described in this Prospectus.
The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.
The Fund defines an infrastructure company as any company that derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership or operation of infrastructure assets. The Fund defines infrastructure assets as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, and communication.
Infrastructure assets currently include:
toll roads, bridges and tunnels;
airports;
seaports;
electricity generation and transmission and distribution lines;
gathering, treating, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon products;
water and sewage treatment and distribution pipelines;
communication towers and satellites; and
railroads.
The Fund may use futures and options on securities, indices and currencies, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, swaps and other derivatives. A derivative is a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments. The Fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including:
as a hedge against adverse changes in the market prices of securities, interest rate or currency exchange rates;
as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities;
to increase the Fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; and
to manage the Fund’s portfolio characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, including obligations of the U.S. Government, floating rate loans and money-market instruments. As part of the 20% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) that may be invested in fixed income securities, up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) may be invested in below investment grade (“junk”) fixed income securities, of which 5% may be invested in fixed income securities rated “CCC” or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or “Caa” or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or non-rated securities of comparable quality. The Fund, however, may not invest in securities in default.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in publicly traded securities of infrastructure companies, whose primary operations or principal trading market is in an “emerging market.” In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities deemed illiquid and may make short sales of securities in an amount not to exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes). Securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common, convertible and preferred stock, stapled securities (as defined herein), income trusts, limited partnerships, and limited partnership interests in the general partners of MLPs, issued by infrastructure companies. Other Fund investments may include warrants, depositary receipts, exchange-traded notes, and investment companies, including exchange-traded funds. The Fund retains the ability to invest in infrastructure companies of any market size capitalization.
The Adviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up, value-based selection methodology, taking into account short-term considerations, such as temporary market mispricing, and long-term considerations, such as values of assets and cash flows. The Adviser also draws upon the expertise and knowledge within Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates, which provide extensive owner/operator insights into industry drivers and trends. The Adviser takes a balanced approach to investing, seeking to mitigate risk through diversification, credit analysis, economic analysis and review of sector and industry trends. The Adviser uses proprietary research to select individual securities that it believes can add value from income and/or the potential for capital appreciation. The proprietary research may include an assessment of a company’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. The Fund may sell a security that becomes overvalued or no longer offers an attractive risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
No assurance can be given that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Fund’s policy of concentration in companies in the infrastructure industry is a fundamental policy of the Fund. This fundamental policy may not be changed without the approval of the holders of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the 1940 Act.
Read More

BGLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -13.0% 19.7% 42.45%
1 Yr -4.5% -18.2% 38.5% 63.21%
3 Yr 2.2%* -9.9% 27.0% 50.52%
5 Yr 0.1%* -5.0% 14.8% 67.06%
10 Yr -0.2%* -3.0% 6.4% 78.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -27.1% -0.5% 55.66%
2021 5.3% -15.6% 16.8% 40.59%
2020 -2.4% -3.9% 9.1% 83.15%
2019 4.7% 2.4% 7.8% 81.18%
2018 -2.5% -4.2% -1.1% 57.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -20.0% 10.1% 37.74%
1 Yr -4.5% -22.4% 11.7% 62.26%
3 Yr 2.2%* -9.9% 21.1% 50.52%
5 Yr 0.4%* -5.0% 13.2% 66.67%
10 Yr 1.5%* -3.0% 7.9% 64.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -27.1% -0.5% 55.66%
2021 5.3% -15.6% 16.8% 40.59%
2020 -2.4% -3.9% 9.1% 83.15%
2019 4.7% 2.4% 7.8% 81.18%
2018 -1.9% -4.2% -0.8% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

BGLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGLCX Category Low Category High BGLCX % Rank
Net Assets 438 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 35.85%
Number of Holdings 58 29 233 49.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 184 M 733 K 4.98 B 36.79%
Weighting of Top 10 40.46% 8.2% 63.0% 59.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 5.82%
  2. American Tower Corp 5.10%
  3. Dominion Energy Inc 4.79%
  4. Enbridge Inc 4.60%
  5. Crown Castle International Corp 4.32%
  6. Sydney Airport 4.25%
  7. Sydney Airport 4.25%
  8. Sydney Airport 4.25%
  9. Sydney Airport 4.25%
  10. Sydney Airport 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 86.09% 100.70% 57.55%
Cash 		2.17% -11.28% 13.91% 34.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 75.47%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 85.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 75.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 75.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLCX % Rank
Utilities 		47.55% 3.71% 96.19% 35.85%
Industrials 		30.86% 0.00% 68.24% 29.25%
Energy 		12.02% 0.00% 32.46% 53.77%
Real Estate 		6.25% 0.00% 23.51% 59.43%
Communication Services 		3.33% 0.00% 27.53% 50.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 88.68%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 74.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 79.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 77.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 75.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 83.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLCX % Rank
US 		51.35% 0.00% 99.80% 38.68%
Non US 		46.47% 0.00% 99.06% 62.26%

BGLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.30% 20.38% 13.86%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.30% 1.25% 71.70%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.12%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.04% 0.15% 100.00%

Sales Fees

BGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 75.00%

Trading Fees

BGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 13.00% 128.00% 65.88%

BGLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGLCX Category Low Category High BGLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 4.88% 72.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGLCX Category Low Category High BGLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -0.39% 4.38% 98.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leonardo Anguiano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2016

5.73

5.7%

Leonardo Anguiano has 18 years of experience and is a Portfolio Manager on the global infrastructure team. He also is responsible for covering European infrastructure securities focusing on the Water, Transportation and Energy Infrastructure sectors. His past experience includes both direct and listed infrastructure investing and he has spent the majority of his career in London. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Leonardo worked for Santander in Madrid where he was in specialty sales covering infrastructure and utilities.

Tom Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Tom Miller is a Director on the Public Securities Group’s Infrastructure Securities team. Before focusing on his portfolio manager duties, he was responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the Energy Infrastructure sector.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

