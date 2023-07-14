Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.6%
1 yr return
19.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$247 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.5%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|47.25%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|36.81%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|45.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|19.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|51.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|35.95%
|2021
|4.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|47.51%
|2020
|6.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|66.55%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|45.19%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|33.85%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|45.53%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|19.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|47.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|36.04%
|2021
|4.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|47.51%
|2020
|6.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|66.55%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|BGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|247 M
|189 K
|222 B
|73.62%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|3509
|53.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|111 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|75.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.53%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|65.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.31%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|53.83%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|43.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|63.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|65.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|61.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|60.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFRX % Rank
|Technology
|30.03%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|70.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.10%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|30.75%
|Healthcare
|14.37%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|32.98%
|Communication Services
|10.40%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|50.45%
|Financial Services
|9.79%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|44.60%
|Industrials
|5.62%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|59.11%
|Consumer Defense
|5.34%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|24.73%
|Real Estate
|2.35%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|24.07%
|Energy
|1.99%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|26.55%
|Utilities
|1.26%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|14.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.76%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|63.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFRX % Rank
|US
|93.71%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|55.73%
|Non US
|4.60%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|36.93%
|BGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|60.20%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|47.29%
|BGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|66.61%
|BGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.29%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|48.23%
|BGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.970
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2006
16.41
16.4%
David Fording, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s U.S. Equity Sustainability and All Cap Growth strategies. He is also a member of the ESG leadership team for William Blair Investment Management. From 2010 to 2011, he also served as co‐director of global research for investment management. Before joining William Blair in 2005, David worked at TIAA‐CREF Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager for the Mid Cap Growth Fund for two years, an equity analyst covering global media and entertainment stocks for five years, and a member of the large-cap growth portfolio management team for two years. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. In addition, he holds the SASB Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential. David received a B.A. in economics, summa cum laude, from Tufts University, Phi Beta Kappa, with a certificate in Peace & Justice Studies, and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...