William Blair Growth Fund

mutual fund
BGFIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.04 +0.03 +0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
N (WBGSX) Primary Inst (BGFIX) Retirement (BGFRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Growth Fund

BGFIX | Fund

$13.04

$247 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.5%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$247 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Growth Fund

BGFIX | Fund

$13.04

$247 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

BGFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Fording

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of domestic growth companies of all sizes that are expected to exhibit quality growth characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that typically have market capitalizations no smaller than the smallest capitalized company, and no larger than the largest capitalized company, included in the Russell 3000® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and growth prospects similar to companies in the Russell 3000® Index, but that may have market capitalizations outside the range of companies included in the index.
The Russell 3000® Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index that measures the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies. The size of companies in the Russell 3000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 3000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell 3000® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $21.6 million and $2.8 trillion. The Russell 3000® Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of Russell 3000® companies with higher price‑to‑book ratios and higher forecasted growth values.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the quality growth criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves, (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (for example, this may take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition), (c) the company should participate in an industry expected to grow rapidly due to economic factors or technological change or should grow through market share gains in its industry and (d) the company should have a strong management team.
Read More

BGFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 47.74%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 37.47%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 46.15%
5 Yr -0.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 67.86%
10 Yr -1.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 87.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.37%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.84%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.17%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 67.99%
2018 -4.3% -15.9% 2.0% 87.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 45.69%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 34.43%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 45.97%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 37.77%
10 Yr 9.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 31.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.45%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.84%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.17%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 67.99%
2018 1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 2.86%

NAV & Total Return History

BGFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGFIX Category Low Category High BGFIX % Rank
Net Assets 247 M 189 K 222 B 73.54%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3509 52.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 111 M -1.37 M 104 B 75.02%
Weighting of Top 10 43.53% 11.4% 116.5% 65.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.61%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.83%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.39%
  6. Stryker Corp 2.84%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.55%
  8. Coca-Cola Co 2.52%
  9. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 2.43%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.31% 50.26% 104.50% 53.75%
Cash 		1.69% -10.83% 49.73% 43.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 15.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 21.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.23%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFIX % Rank
Technology 		30.03% 0.00% 65.70% 69.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.10% 0.00% 62.57% 30.34%
Healthcare 		14.37% 0.00% 39.76% 32.89%
Communication Services 		10.40% 0.00% 66.40% 50.29%
Financial Services 		9.79% 0.00% 43.06% 44.52%
Industrials 		5.62% 0.00% 30.65% 59.03%
Consumer Defense 		5.34% 0.00% 25.50% 24.65%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 16.05% 23.99%
Energy 		1.99% 0.00% 41.09% 26.46%
Utilities 		1.26% 0.00% 16.07% 14.34%
Basic Materials 		0.76% 0.00% 18.91% 63.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFIX % Rank
US 		93.71% 34.69% 100.00% 55.65%
Non US 		4.60% 0.00% 54.22% 36.85%

BGFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 20.29% 55.42%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 72.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 316.74% 46.92%

BGFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGFIX Category Low Category High BGFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGFIX Category Low Category High BGFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -6.13% 1.75% 52.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Fording

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2006

16.41

16.4%

David Fording, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s U.S. Equity Sustainability and All Cap Growth strategies. He is also a member of the ESG leadership team for William Blair Investment Management. From 2010 to 2011, he also served as co‐director of global research for investment management. Before joining William Blair in 2005, David worked at TIAA‐CREF Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager for the Mid Cap Growth Fund for two years, an equity analyst covering global media and entertainment stocks for five years, and a member of the large-cap growth portfolio management team for two years. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. In addition, he holds the SASB Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential. David received a B.A. in economics, summa cum laude, from Tufts University, Phi Beta Kappa, with a certificate in Peace & Justice Studies, and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

