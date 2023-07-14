Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.1%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$137 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century VP Large Company Value
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    969512
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Woglom

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in larger companies. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of companies comprising the Russell 1000® Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $255.8 million to $2.7 trillion.
In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not adequately reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.
The portfolio managers may sell stocks from the fund’s portfolio if they believe a stock no longer meets their valuation criteria.
Read More

AVVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.1% -12.7% 217.8% 98.51%
1 Yr 1.8% -58.4% 200.0% 65.89%
3 Yr 7.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 46.25%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.2% 29.3% 28.86%
10 Yr 3.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 36.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -65.1% 22.3% 20.39%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.71%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.78%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.79%
2018 -3.2% -9.4% 3.1% 42.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.1% -12.7% 217.8% 95.53%
1 Yr 1.8% -58.4% 200.0% 63.10%
3 Yr 7.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 46.15%
5 Yr 3.4%* -14.9% 32.0% 31.33%
10 Yr 6.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 29.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -65.1% 22.3% 20.39%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.80%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.69%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.97%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 26.73%

NAV & Total Return History

AVVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVVIX Category Low Category High AVVIX % Rank
Net Assets 137 M 1 M 151 B 83.93%
Number of Holdings 71 2 1727 58.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.90%
Weighting of Top 10 29.41% 5.0% 99.2% 39.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 4.24%
  2. Medtronic PLC 4.10%
  3. Pfizer Inc 3.45%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc 3.08%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 2.89%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.77%
  7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 2.74%
  8. Unilever NV ADR 2.74%
  9. Truist Financial Corp 2.55%
  10. Emerson Electric Co 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVVIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 28.02% 125.26% 73.74%
Cash 		3.15% -88.20% 71.98% 22.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 18.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 11.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 12.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 14.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVVIX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.80% 0.00% 30.08% 5.81%
Financial Services 		20.79% 0.00% 58.05% 32.78%
Consumer Defense 		14.42% 0.00% 34.10% 9.71%
Industrials 		13.02% 0.00% 42.76% 28.96%
Energy 		6.49% 0.00% 54.00% 69.05%
Utilities 		6.18% 0.00% 27.04% 27.05%
Technology 		5.39% 0.00% 54.02% 92.45%
Communication Services 		5.06% 0.00% 26.58% 57.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.10% 0.00% 22.74% 89.71%
Real Estate 		1.11% 0.00% 90.54% 73.69%
Basic Materials 		0.63% 0.00% 21.69% 91.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVVIX % Rank
US 		85.56% 24.51% 121.23% 81.75%
Non US 		11.29% 0.00% 41.42% 16.10%

AVVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.04% 45.41% 56.76%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 92.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AVVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 488.00% 53.16%

AVVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVVIX Category Low Category High AVVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 41.61% 40.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVVIX Category Low Category High AVVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -1.51% 4.28% 31.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2016

6.4

6.4%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Philip Sundell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Adam Krenn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. Krenn, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2011. He joined American Century Investments in 2011 as an investment analyst. He became a senior analyst in 2012 and a portfolio manager in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

