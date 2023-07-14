The fund invests primarily in larger companies. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of companies comprising the Russell 1000 ® Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of February 28, 2022 , the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $255.8 million to $2.7 trillion.

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not adequately reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.